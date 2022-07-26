NewJeans Is The New Teen K-Pop Group You Need To Know

HYBE is the company behind so many huge K-pop groups like BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN. Now, they’ve added another need-to-know artist to their roster: NewJeans. The girl group, signed to HYBE’s independent label ADOR, made their debut on July 21 with the single “Attention.” The track, which mixes pop and R&B, sounds like it could be straight out of the late ‘90s or early 2000s.

The song’s music video is just as nostalgic. It showed the girls attending a small indie concert before dancing in their room together and trying on clothes. The concept is definitely simpler than other K-pop music videos that are often filled with extravagant props and explosions of color.

The video is just one of many ways NewJeans is unique. Unlike other groups that often tease their debut for weeks by dropping various photos and videos, NewJeans kept details about their identities and vibe secret until the release of “Attention.” With this in mind, you might be wondering who exactly NewJeans is. Check out everything there is to know about the group below.

How many members are in NewJeans?

NewJeans has a total of five members.

Who are the members of NewJeans?

The members’ names weren’t revealed until days after their debut. On July 23, HYBE released a series of music videos for the group’s second single “Hype Boy.” They also released different versions of “Hype Boy highlighting NewJeans’ members: MINJI, DANIELLE, HAERIN, HANNI, and HYEIN.

These are the member videos:

MINJI

DANIELLE & HAERIN

HYEIN

HANNI

How old are the members of NewJeans?

According to NYLON, the oldest members of NewJeans are MINJI and HANNI. They’re both 18 years old. DANIELLE is 17 years old, while HAERIN is 16. Finally, HYEIN is 14, making her the youngest member of the group.

What is the meaning behind NewJeans’ name?

NewJeans’s name has a significant meaning, according to ADOR’s CEO and head producer Min Hee-Jin. “Pop music is a culture that is very close to our daily life, so it is like the clothes we wear every day,” Min said in a press release, per NYLON. “Just as jeans have withstood the test of time and found popularity among many regardless of their age and gender, NewJeans aspires to become an icon of generations—one you never grow tiresome of putting on.”

When will NewJeans drop their debut EP?

NewJeans will drop copies of their self-titled EP digitally on Aug. 1 and physically on Aug. 8. The EP will feature four songs: “Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “Cookie,” and “Hurt.”

Where can I follow NewJeans on social media?

Fans can follow NewJeans on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Something tells me, much like a good pair of denim trousers, NewJeans may be sticking around for some time.