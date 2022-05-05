Get Ready: TXT’s Latest EP Drops Next Week

TXT is getting ready to enter a whole new era. On May 9, the group will drop their fourth Korean EP, titled minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. To celebrate its release, TXT will embark on their first-ever world tour this summer. If you’re just as excited as I am for the group’s comeback, here’s what you should know about their upcoming EP.

Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child will mark TXT’s first project of 2022. The group previously made their comeback in November 2021 with the release of their debut Japanese EP, Chaotic Wonderland. Before that, TXT’s last Korean project, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, dropped in August 2021. The album featured the group’s hit single “LO$ER=LO♡ER.” The track and its accompanying music video saw SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI rocking an edgier aesthetic. Thanks to recent teasers for the new EP, it seems the guys will continue to explore a darker concept with minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

Check out all the details surrounding the new EP below.

minisode 2: Thursday’s Child Release Date

TXT’s upcoming EP will drop on Monday, May 9 at 6 p.m. KST, which is 5 a.m. ET.

minisode 2: Thursday’s Child Pre-Order Info

MOA can pre-order minisode 2: Thursday’s Child on various websites, including Target, the Weverse Shop, yes24, Music Korea, and more.

minisode 2: Thursday’s Child Tracklist

TXT shared their EP’s tracklist in an April 30 tweet. The post confirmed minisode 2 would include five tracks: “Opening Sequence,” “Good Boy Gone Bad,” “Trust Fund Baby,” “Lonely Boy,” and “Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go.” According to a press release, “Good Boy Gone Bad” will serve as the lead single.

minisode 2: Thursday’s Child Physical Album Details

As listed on the Weverse Shop App, the standard physical version of TXT’s EP will have three versions: HATE, END, and MESS. Each album will come with its own photobook, CD, lyric card set, photocard, stickers, postcard, poster, lenticular card, logo paper toy, and photo strip. The Target website also states that fans who purchase the EP on their website will get everything listed previously, as well as an additional photocard.

According to the Weverse Shop App, TXT is also releasing an alternate version of minisode 2 titled, Tear. This version features a different cover and merch for each member of TXT, meaning there are five versions. Each physical Tear version will include an envelope, photobook, stickers, photo card, postcard, mini poster, and CD based on a specific member.

minisode 2: Thursday’s Child Teasers

TXT released a few teasers for their “Good Boy Gone Bad” music video on May 5. The first focused on SOOBIN, while the second starred YEONJUN. Both clips featured the members rocking smokey eye makeup and tousled hair as they gazed at the camera.

TXT’s new EP will arrive in just a matter of days, and MOA can’t wait to hear it!