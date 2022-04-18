ARMY, prepare yourselves because a new BTS era is coming. After a show-stopping performance at the 2022 Grammys, BTS performed four sold out Permission to Dance On Stage shows in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. At the end of the final night on April 16, the band announced their new album is coming Jun. 10.

Throughout the show, band members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — kept teasing this would be the end of their Permission to Dance era. Since BTS has typically announced something at the end of each of their Permission to Dance On Stage shows in Los Angeles and Seoul, fans were expecting something new. So, as soon as BTS announced their new album, the crowd went wild.

A new teaser video was played immediately after the band finished their set. The short promo features a black-and-white compilation of BTS music videos throughout the years. It ends with the tagline, “We Are Bulletproof.” BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music, also posted a statement on Weverse announcing the new album and its release date.

The band has actually been hinting at new music for awhile now. In their New Year’s message to ARMY that was posted on YouTube in January, the band expressed how they would like to see more fans in 2022. V even said at the time that the band wanted to “come back with an amazing song.”

It looks like ARMY won’t just be getting one new song but an entire album. Recently, there were rumors of a collab between BTS and Snoop Dogg that fans are now wondering if that will be on the album coming out in June. A brand new album could also mean a tour announcement, which would fulfill BTS’ New Year’s resolution to see more ARMY in 2022. For now, though, this is all just speculation.

While fans may have to wait until June for new BTS music, they have the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to look forward to on May 15. BTS has seven nominations in six categories. They’re even competing against themselves in the Top Selling Song category where both “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” are nominated.

Of course, ARMY can also keep themselves busy rewatching concert footage from their Las Vegas shows. Some standout moments that definitely deserve a rewatch are Jungkook carrying Jimin out of the stadium and J-Hope giving a shoutout to Jin in his final remarks.

Jin had minimal involvement in the Las Vegas shows while recovering from a recent hand surgery. Despite sitting out from some of the band’s choreography, Jin still danced from his chair during the show.

If you thought BTS was already the biggest band in the world, this new BTS album and comeback era is sure to make them even bigger.