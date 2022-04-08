BTS' Jin Will Have "Limited" Involvement In Their Las Vegas Shows

BTS is hitting Las Vegas in celebration of their Permission To Dance concerts. The group is kicking off their mini-residency on April 8; however, it will look a little different than the previous legs of their show. As Billboard reported, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music said in a statement on Weverse that Jin’s involvement throughout the group’s concerts will be “limited.” This is due to Jin recently injuring tendons in his left index finger, which required surgery. Following the procedure, Big Hit said Jin’s doctor recommend he refrain from movement that could further hurt his finger.

“While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize Jin’s movements,” Big Hit said, per Billboard.

While Jin still took part in BTS’ performance at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, he notably sat for most of the performance. Jin opened their set by sitting alone in what looked like a control room, seemingly pretending to run the whole show with computer monitors galore. The singer eventually joined the rest of his bandmates toward the end of the performance.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTS is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. This will be the third leg of their Permission to Dance On Stage tour. Last month, they performed shows in Seoul, South Korea. Their March 12 show was broadcast internationally at select theaters. Before this, BTS performed Permission to Dance On Stage in Los Angeles in November and December.

If their Grammys performance is any indication, BTS is right at home in Las Vegas.