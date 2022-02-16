BTS' 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Concert Is Coming To A Theater Near You

After BTS had to cancel their Map of the Soul world tour in August of last year, ARMY was disappointed to say the least. Thankfully, the K-pop sensation just announced fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a live stream of their upcoming concert in theaters. If you can’t make it to the theater, an online stream of additional live concerts will also be available. Check out how to watch BTS’ Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul concerts.

What is Permission To Dance on Stage?

The boy band first performed their “Permission to Dance on Stage” shows in a set of Los Angeles concerts last November and December. The concerts marked the band's first live shows since 2019, and it did not disappoint. ARMY enjoyed four nights of bop after bop as BTS performed fan favorites like “Butter,” “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Permission To Dance.”

The K-pop group is now taking their show back home for a run of shows in Seoul, South Korea.

When is Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul?

According to a tweet by BTS’ agency BigHit Music, the group will perform three shows on March 10, 12, and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. According to Billboard, the performances will be the band's first concerts in their home country in over two years.

The March 10 and 13 shows will be available to stream online, while the March 12 show will be broadcasted live in select theaters worldwide.

How Do I Watch Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul in Theaters?

Variety reports this will be the first time that a concert in South Korea will be broadcast live and worldwide in theaters. Tickets will be available on the Permission To Dance live viewing website. They will go on sale in the United States on Feb. 22 10 a.m. EST. The theater viewing is only for the March 12 performance.

How Do I Stream Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul? at Home?

Currently, little information is known on how ARMY will be able to view the March 10 and 13 shows from home. As Billboard reports, updates are expected to come on Weverse.