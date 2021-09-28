After only sticking to virtual concerts for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, BTS will finally sing and dance in front of a live audience this fall. On Monday, Sept. 27, the septet announced that four in-person shows will be held in Los Angeles at the end of 2021. Since the concerts will mark their first U.S. performances in front of a live audience since their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour (aside from their recent Global Citizen Live show), there’s no doubt millions of fans will be trying to get tickets to see them once again. In order to make sure you don’t miss out, here’s everything you need to know about BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts.

ARMYs have been waiting a long time to see BTS in concert. After the group’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour ended in October 2019, they announced in January 2020 fans could expect to see them again during their Map of the Soul world tour, which was supposed to run from April to September that year. However, due to COVID-19, BTS was unfortunately forced to cancel their first four concerts in Seoul that February. They ended up postponing their entire tour that August and then officially canceled it in August 2021.

Now, after two years of waiting, ARMYs will finally get to see BTS in person again. If you’re planning on buying tickets, check out all the details surrounding BTS' upcoming concerts below.

When are BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts?

BTS’ in-person shows will be taking place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 27, Sunday, Nov. 28, Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Thursday, Dec. 2. Check out the poster for BTS’ LA concerts below.

Photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

The day BTS made their big announcement on Sept. 27, they also shared a video expressing their excitement over the concerts. “We’ve been itching to tell you. I hope this news will make ARMYs glad,” Jungkook said during the clip. “The time for us to dance together without permission is nearing. Let’s have a fun time together,” Jin added. Watch BTS’ announcement video below.

How can I buy tickets to BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts?

The ticketing system for BTS’ LA concerts will be different than their previous shows, so make sure to take note of this info: Those who purchased VIP tickets to the group’s 2020 Map of the Soul tour in North America will get first access to presale tickets. Then, anyone who purchased tickets to their North American tour will get presale access. BTS’ global official fanclub ARMY members will then get presale access, followed by all other fans, who will be able to register for verified fan presale tickets.

Registration to purchase presale tickets for the new tour dates has already begun and will run through Saturday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m PT (that’s 9 p.m. ET). To make sure you get tickets, check out the dates when the presales are happening, below.

10/5 3 p.m. PT Day 1 – VIP Purchasers: MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR PRESALE

10/6 3 p.m. PT Day 2 – Ticket Purchasers: MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR PRESALE

10/7 3 p.m. PT Day 3 – BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE

10/8 3 p.m. PT Day 4 – General Verified Fan Presale

10/9 3 p.m. PT Day 5 – General Public On Sale

Will BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts be live-streamed?

As of right now, BTS’ LA shows won’t be live-streamed. However, on Oct. 24, the group will hold a Permission To Dance On Stage virtual concert, meaning if you can’t travel to LA or don’t manage to score tickets to their live concerts, you can watch this show from home instead. More information about their live stream will be released at a later date.

Get ready, ARMYs, because BTS is officially coming back to the States!