The Global Citizen Live concert, which was a 24-hour broadcast that began on Saturday, Sept. 25, was a huge star-studded event. Artists like Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Ed Sheeran performed virtually across nine cities around the world, including Los Angeles, New York City, London, and Rio de Janeiro, in order to help raise awareness about Global Citizen’s 2021 global campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World. The initiative focuses on ending COVID-19 and the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equity. BTS, who have continuously used their voice to advocate for world issues, was part of the concert lineup. BTS’ 2021 Global Citizen live performance featured an epic rendition of “Permission to Dance,” as well as a lively “Butter” performance, and the live debut of their new collaboration with Coldplay.

BTS kicked off the Global Citizen Live concert from Namdaemun (Sungnyemun Gate), a historical landmark in Seoul, South Korea. The Korean boy band opened with a performance of “Permission to Dance” that was certainly had ARMYs all around the world buzzing. The performance began with all of the BTS members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — on stage. The members opted for colorful mismatched outfits, with each donning a different blazer and shirt combination. As with all BTS performances, the boys showed off their smooth dance skills as they belted the verses to the fan-favorite tune. Jimin had an especially memorable solo moment during the performance where he showed off his moves. By the end, a whole slew of masked back-up dancers joined the singers at the front of the stage to dance in sync with the boys.

Many ARMYs might have missed BTS’ “Butter” performance during the event, since it only aired on the U.K. broadcast of the concert. Luckily, some devoted fans caught the special performance and shared clips online.

BTS then rocked fans with a performance with Coldplay for their first-ever collab, “My Universe.” Coldplay’s Chris Martin took the stage from New York and BTS joined him on screen. Martin gave a shoutout to the Korean boy band and shared that “My Universe” wouldn’t have been possible without BTS. At some parts, the Coldplay frontman even sang along to some of the Korean verses with BTS. Fans on social media were especially impressed with V’s vocals as well as J-Hope’s freestyle at the very end of “My Universe.”

BTS’ performance at the Global Citizen Live concert came days after they appeared at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Sept. 20. The group was invited by South Korean President Moon Jae, who appointed them his Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture on July 21.

With BTS’ Global Citizen Live performance going viral, it’s clear that the Korean boy band isn’t stopping with the hits anytime soon.