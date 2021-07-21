The BTS boys are headed to the Big Apple. Yep, BTS is set to attend the 76th UN General Assembly in September, and they’re showing face on behalf of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in. The band has been appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture — an important title to carry for several reasons. After the news was announced, ARMYs couldn’t have been more proud. Twitter was flooded with excited reactions about BTS coming to the U.S. in 2021.

BTS’ place at the forefront of pop music has landed them invites into a lot of important rooms. The band gave their first UN speech in 2018, and did the same two years later in 2020. Now, they’re making their mark on the UN General Assembly yet again by delivering another speech this year.

The band will “raise awareness on global agendas, such as sustainable development, to our future generations and to strengthen the nation’s diplomatic power across the world,” according to the announcement from South Korean Presidential Office spokesperson Park Kyung-mi. “We anticipate that BTS, who have been spreading message of hope and positive energy to fans around the world, will take a significant role in representing S. Korea as the Special Presidential Envoy in the COVID-19 period,” he added.

ARMYs couldn’t have been more proud after catching wind of the announcement. They took to Twitter to send the BTS boys high praise. “BTS is definitely south Korea's pride,” one fan tweeted. “SO PROUD of you BTS.”

The most thrilling part of the news for fans was that BTS would travel to the U.S. for the first time since early 2020 when they were promoting “ON” and Map of the Soul: 7. The coronavirus pandemic ultimately slowed their overseas activities and forced them to postpone their tour, but the boys are ready to jet-set once again.

Many fans pointed out the popular hashtag #HaveASafeFlight would probably trend again, just like it did on the band’s last trip to New York.

Overall, fans were just excited to see the bandmates head back to the Big Apple after so much time away.

A number of fans also pointed out the Meta Gala and MTV Video Music Awards are held that same month, so ARMYs hope BTS has time to stop by in between their engagements as special presidential envoys!