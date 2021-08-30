Here Are The Chances BTS Will Attend The Met Gala For The First Time This Year

After the Met Gala was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s officially returning for the first time since 2019 on Sept. 13, 2021. Although they haven’t revealed this year’s official guest list, The Metropolitan Museum of Art said in a press release that it will be “more intimate.” Anna Wintour, who is Vogue’s editor-in-chief and the Met Gala’s lead organizer, reportedly had to change the guest list from 600 to 450 attendees in an effort to follow government-mandated guidelines concerning the ongoing virus. Guests are also expected to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination. Since the event will be more exclusive than ever, everyone’s wondering who will make the cut. ARMYs are crossing their fingers their favorite K-pop group scored an invite. So, will BTS attend the 2021 Met Gala? Let’s take a look.

The group has been rumored to appear at the Met Gala ever since July 21 when Korea’s President, Moon Jae-in, announced BTS would join him in New York City for the 76th UN General Assembly this fall. The session will begin on Sept. 14, which is just a day after the Met Gala takes place on Sept. 13, meaning there’s a huge possibility BTS could arrive in NYC earlier to attend both events. As if that weren’t enough, BTS is also rumored to perform at the 2021 VMAs on Sept. 12. The award show will happen at the Barclays Center, which only adds to the theories BTS will be around to attend the Met Gala.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

So far, A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian are rumored to attend this year’s show. All three are no strangers to the event, as they’ve each appeared on the Met Gala red carpet several times. Despite being the biggest group in the world, however, BTS has yet to appear at any Met Gala event. After all the success they’ve achieved with their singles like “Dynamite” and “Butter,” ARMYs are convinced BTS is a name that can’t be left off this year’s guest list.

Still, considering BTS’ priority while visiting New York will be the UN General Assembly and how close together all the events of that weekend are together, they’re just as likely to not attend the Met Gala even if they did score an invite.

Since neither BTS nor The Met has said anything yet, fans will just have to wait until Sept. 13 to find out if they attend!