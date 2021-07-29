Here's Why ARMYs Think BTS May Attend The VMAs In Person This Year

BTS, unfortunately, couldn’t attend many award shows in person in 2020 and into 2021 due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic causing venues to limit the number of people gathered in one place. To make up for it, the group performed for fans virtually from Korea. Things may be different by the end of 2021, however. Now that large-scale events are starting to take place in the United States again, ARMYs are wondering if BTS will be at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The show will happen in September at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and fans have reason to believe the boys may actually attend in person. So, will BTS attend the 2021 VMAs in person? Let’s take a look at the facts.

Last year’s show was a virtual production, with stars performing from various locations around New York City with a limited audience. BTS performed their single “Dynamite” for the first time live at the 2020 VMAs. While they couldn’t make it to the U.S. in person, the group brought NYC to them by having their backdrop look like Times Square and the Manhattan skyline. The guys really went all out with the performance, and they even included virtual fireworks.

Fans initially thought the group would appear at the 2021 VMAs virtually again, but a new update to BTS’ schedule is making them question everything. On July 21, Korea’s President, Moon Jae-in, appointed BTS as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture and announced they will accompany him to the 76th UN General Assembly in New York City this fall. The session will begin on Sept. 14, which is just two days after the VMAs on Sept. 12, meaning there is a possibility BTS could fly into the U.S. with plenty of time to attending the show.

What’s even more interesting is the 2021 Met Gala will happen on Sept. 13 in New York, meaning there’s also a possibility BTS could attend that, too. ARMYs are so sure the group will appear at both events that they’ve already added them to BTS’ September schedule.

The clock is ticking, which means ARMYs will find out whether BTS will attend the VMAs and Met Gala sooner than later!