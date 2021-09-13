BTS won big at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The septet took home the awards for Best K-pop and Group of the Year. Although they weren’t there to do their acceptance speech in person, they appeared virtually. BTS' Jungkook's coifed hair and exposed forehead at the 2021 VMAs was all ARMYs could talk about. Once you see the video of him with his new hairstyle, you’ll understand why.

Fans were really hoping BTS would be at the VMAs in person. On July 21, Korea’s President, Moon Jae-in, appointed BTS as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture and announced they would accompany him to the 76th UN General Assembly in New York City. ARMYs knew the event would happen on Sept. 14, so they were hoping BTS would fly a bit early so they could also attend the VMAs on Sept. 12. In the end, they unfortunately couldn’t make the ceremony, but they made sure to send a video for ARMYs to thank them for helping them win Group of the Year.

“Thank you VMAs for the Group of the Year award,” Jimin began their acceptance speech. “ARMYs, it was all possible thanks to you guys. Although we can’t meet in person, we feel your love every minute and second,” RM said. “We love you and we miss you,” Suga added. BTS finished by shouting in unison, “Thank you so much!”

Watch BTS accept their Group of the Year award below.

BTS’ award for Group of the Year marks the third time they’ve won in the category, making them the only other group besides No Doubt to win GOTY three times.

BTS also won the award for Best K-pop. ARMYs were so proud of the guys for all their wins, and made sure to tweet the guys congratulations. They thought it was especially amazing because Sept. 12 also marked RM’s birthday.

ARMYs also couldn’t help but tweet about Jungkook’s hair in the VMAs acceptance speech. They loved the way it was styled to expose his forehead. “Jungkook looks so good with his hair pushed back.. ogmygod !!” one fan tweeted.

“JEON JUNGKOOK'S HAIR?!?!?!” another fan tweeted.

“No cause jungkook’s head tilt, smirk and his hair slicked back? wtf like damn what was that for??? and you expect me to be okay?” another reacted.

Check out more reactions to Jungkook’s hair at the 2021 VMAs below.

ARMYs will never forget Jungkook’s iconic VMAs look.