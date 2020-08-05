The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are set to be the first live event to take place at New York City's Barclays Center since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation. Because of the uncertain times and the many health risks involved with live events, fans aren't sure what to expect when they tune into the awards show on Aug. 30, and that's left people with a lot of questions. With BTS announced as headlining performers at the show, for ARMYs, the big unknown is: Will BTS perform live at the 2020 MTV VMAs? New details have shed some light on how Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook plan to steal the show.

MTV previously announced that BTS will debut their new English single, “Dynamite,” on TV during the VMAs, which also marks the band's first-ever VMAs performance. Excitement ensued for fans, but considering all the potential health risks that would come with traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans worried about the idea of that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook traveling from South Korea to the U.S. to perform live at the show.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, in a statement to K-media outlet Sports Kyunghyang, Big Hit clarified the boys' performance will be ontact, which means they will be "connected to the outside online." In other words, their performance will be filmed in South Korea and aired live during the show on Aug. 30, much like BTS' Dear Class of 2020 performance.

The clarification provided much relief for fans who worried that the group would be traveling during the pandemic.

While it's a bummer that the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for the boys to promote their new music in person in the U.S., the one upside is that fans know Big Hit has a history of producing epic performances, which guarantees BTS' VMAs performance will be exceptional.

BTS' single "ON" landed them three VMA nominations this year: Best Choreography, Best Pop Video and Best K-Pop. Last year, BTS made VMAs history when their single “Boy With Luv" became the first winner in the new K-Pop category.

Now, fans can tune in to the MTV VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 30, to see BTS perform without any worries about their safety.