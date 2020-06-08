Graduates all over the world were left inspired on Sunday, June 7, following YouTube's Dear Class Of 2020 commencement ceremony. The boys of BTS delivered a moving speech, and even surprised fans with an epic performance. BTS' Dear Class Of 2020 performance included "Spring Day" and fans were not ready for it.

During their 12-minute commencement speech, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-hope, and V took turns sharing their personal stories of growth post-graduation, as well as powerful statements about the state of the world right now. Beyond that, the boys detailed beautiful wishes for 2020's graduates as they overcome the fear of the unknown and tackle their future with excitement and emotional strength.

"[This] is possibly the most special graduation ceremony in history," RM said after explaining that material objects like flowers and graduation caps don't define the future of the youth.

Jin detailed a very common fear for graduates, which he also faces — keeping up with those around him and not feeling like he's doing enough. "If any of you feel lost in the face of doubt or uncertainty, or the pressures of starting anew, don't rush," he advised. "Take a deep breathe."

When it came time for the boys to perform, their singing and dancing brought a much needed sense of excitement. While fans knew the boys were perform their Persona single "Boy With Luv," and anticipated they'd perform a couple more selections from their recent body of work, they were not expecting the boys to pull "Spring Day" out of their pocket. The song was originally released in 2017 as part of BTS' You Never Walk Alone album, so it wasn't on fans' radar for a performance in 2020. But that made the deep message about missing one's loved one behind the song all the more moving.

Check out the entire performance — which also included "Boy With Luv" and "Mikrokosmos" — below.

While the whole performance had fans glued to their computer screens, it was definitely "Spring Day" that had ARMYs most in their feels. Fans took to Twitter to share their thanks to BTS for the beautiful song.

"@BTS_twt really performed Spring Day!! No better song to lift our spirits in a moment where things seem dark. Remember that no darkness, no season is eternal," one fan tweeted, to which many shared similar emotions.

BTS definitely left the class of 2020 feeling inspired and reflective.