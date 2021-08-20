It’s a sad day for ARMYs around the world. On Friday, Aug. 20, BTS officially canceled their Map of the Soul world tour, which was previously postponed last April. Since ARMYs have been holding onto their tickets for over a year, you can imagine how disappointed they were to hear the announcement. The group filled fans in through a statement via BIGHIT MUSIC on Weverse and Ticketmaster, explaining there were “circumstances beyond our control” that prevented them from going forward with the tour as planned.

BTS first announced their stadium tour on Jan. 21, 2020. It was set to include 38 dates across Asia, North America, and Europe, and the tickets that went on sale sold out almost instantly. Unfortunately, just a few weeks later on Feb. 27, they had to cancel their first four performances in Seoul due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. The group postponed the rest of their concerts on April 28, and ever since, fans have been waiting in hopes they would be rescheduled. In the end, BTS decided not to go forward with their Map of the Soul tour due to the continuing complications brought on by the pandemic. Although ARMYs are devastated, they also understand nothing could be done to prevent it.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore it is with a profound sense of regret that we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR,” BIGHIT Music explained.

“The tour's concerts in Seoul were previously canceled in February of last year, followed by the postponement of the North American leg in March; dates in Europe and Japan were postponed prior to the start of ticket sales in those regions. We regret that we must now inform you of the formal cancellation of the tour,” the company continued. “For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds.”

Here’s how ARMYs reacted hearing the tour got canceled:

However, the last part of BIGHIT’s statement hinted there could be another scaled-back tour that can proceed amid COVID restriction in the works. “Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume, and we will return with new performances as soon as possible,” the company said, giving ARMYs hope they may see BTS perform live in their area soon after all.

While fans won’t be able to experience the Map of the Soul tour any more, there may be something bigger on the horizon, especially with rumors BTS is dropping another album in 2021. Don’t lose hope, ARMYs!