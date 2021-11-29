BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage LA Concert Setlist Was So Freakin' Special

The BTS boys are back! Yep, the K-pop band performed their first full concert for fans since 2019 on Nov. 27, with another one a day later on Nov. 28. The shows were part of a special four-night slew of concerts in Los Angeles, and the guys had lots of surprises up their sleeve for the ARMY. The setlist was full of fan-favorite tracks, and the bandmates brought ~major~ energy to LA’s SoFi Stadium. For fans who are attending the next string of concerts on Dec. 1 and 2, here are the songs you can probably expect to hear.

Elite Daily was on the scene at the band’s second show of the weekend, which held one surprise after another. Fans finally got to hear the “Butter” remix live for the first time when Megan Thee Stallion took the stage halfway through the show. Other well-known hits included “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Permission To Dance” — the song which inspired the concert series name.

At one point in the show, Suga spoke out about the meticulously curated setlist and why they put so much effort into choosing the songs they did. “Let me tell you why we set this concert up with no solo songs and just our group songs,” he said. “We prepared everything from the cue sheets, the devices, the stages, everything. Because we've been away for two years and we wanted your full attention and your full focus on all seven of us."

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

The sold-out night of music kicked off with BTS’ hit “On,” and they delivered bop after bop after bop. Despite holding their concerts in a massive stadium, BTS managed to make the night feel like an intimate one for fans. Elite Daily viewed the show from the field-level Bootsy Bellows lounge where every expression on the band’s faces were visible (and mostly filled with smiles). However, there were quite a few emotional moments as well. At one point, J-Hope visibly teared up onstage while expressing his gratitude for the ARMY.

The band’s speeches were all so sweet, but of course, the music is the most important part of any concert. Here’s every song BTS played at their Nov. 28 show in Los Angeles.

“ON”

“FIRE”

“DOPE”

“DNA”

“Blue & Grey”

“Black Swan”

“Blood Sweat & Tears”

“Fake Love”

“Life Goes On”

“Boy With Luv”

“Dynamite”

“Butter”

“Airplane pt. 2”

“Silver spoon”

“Dis-ease”

“Telepathy”

“Stay”

“So What”

“Save Me”

“I’m Fine”

“IDOL”

“EPILOGUE: Young Forever”

“Spring Day”

“Permission to Dance”

The Los Angeles-based shows were special because fans from all over the world flew in for the four-day event. And while BTS surely are planning more events for the year ahead, their return to the stage was one to remember.