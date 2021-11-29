BTS and Megan Thee Stallion just gave the ARMY the best surprise ever: On Sunday, Nov. 28, they performed their “Butter” remix for the first time together during BTS’ second Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles. The rapper appeared about halfway through BTS’ set, wearing a baby pink bodysuit and thigh-high boots, which matched with the guys’ pastel outfits, as she delivered her iconic verse. When RM asked how she felt being on stage, Megan told the crowd, "I feel like a hot girl every season!” Fans loved every second of their “Butter” performance. See how fans reacted to the moment on Twitter below.

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion were originally supposed to perform their “Butter” remix at the 2021 American Music Awards. However, just a day before the show on Sunday, Nov. 21, the rapper announced she had to cancel. “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad,” Megan tweeted on Nov. 20, adding she and BTS will perform together in the near future. “I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

As it turns out, fans didn’t have to wait long because just a week later, Megan joined BTS on stage for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert on Nov. 28.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

See videos of BTS and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter” performance below.

Of course, fans ate it right up. Here’s how they reacted to finally seeing BTS and Megan take the stage together:

BTS still has two more LA concerts left on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, so the ARMY is hoping for more surprise guest appearances.