Megan Thee Stallion Shared Why She Suddenly Canceled Her AMAs Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion announced an unexpected change to her American Music Awards performance the day before the ceremony, and it’s a disappointing update for fans. Megan Thee Stallion is not performing with BTS at the 2021 AMAs due to an “unexpected personal matter.” The “Hot Girl Summer” singer had been planning to take the stage with BTS for their first live rendition of their collab "Butter" on Sunday, Nov. 21, but unfortunately, fans will have to continue to wait to see the artists perform together.

In a tweet on Saturday, Nov. 20, Megan Thee Stallion dropped unfortunate announcement that she suddenly canceled her AMAs performance with BTS. Megan explained in the post that she can “no longer attend” the event this weekend due to an “unexpected personal matter.” She also wrote that she was “so excited” to perform at the 2021 AMAs with BTS, and that she’s “so sad” about dropping out of the performance. Megan ended the announcement in hopeful spirits, sharing that she “really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

Though Megan won’t be taking the stage this weekend, the American Music Awards confirmed in a tweet on Nov. 20 that BTS will still be performing as scheduled, writing, “We can't wait for @BTS_twt to perform TWO TIMES tomorrow! It all starts at 8/7c on ABC.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case you missed it, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter” remix was subject to a legal battle over the summer after her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, allegedly attempted to block the song from being released. In legal documents, Megan Thee Stallion claimed that 1501 insisted the song would harm her recording career, but the rapper actually believed the label was attempting to force her to pay them a six-figure sum to sign off on the song's release. Thankfully, a judge ruled in favor of Megan Thee Stallion, allowing the rapper to drop the BTS remix on Aug. 27.

Megan is nominated for three awards at the 2021 American Music Awards, including “Favorite Trending Song,” “Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist,” and “Favorite Hip-Hop Album.” If you were hoping to see the singer perform "Butter" with BTS, however, it looks like you’ll have to keep waiting.