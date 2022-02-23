BTS Just Announced Four ‘Permission To Dance’ Shows In Las Vegas

Attention ARMY, BTS is headed to Las Vegas for four nights filled with hits. On Feb. 22 the boy band announced they’ll perform in four Permission To Dance Las Vegas shows at the city’s Allegiant Stadium. This is the latest in a string of concerts the group is embarking on in the next few months.

Before heading to Vegas, BTS announced they’d be heading to their home country to play three nights of concerts for Permission To Dance Seoul in March 2022. And if you won’t be able to make the shows, don’t worry, the show will be accessible online too! Yes, both a show in Vegas and a show in Seoul will stream for fans at home.

When is Permission To Dance Las Vegas?

According to Billboard, BTS will take center stage at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. There will also be a live event, Live Play in Las Vegas, held at the close by MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four nights. Finally, for viewers at home, BTS’ April 16 show will be streamed online.

How to purchase tickets for Permission To Dance Las Vegas?

Tickets are accessible through Ticketmaster. There are two fan presale options. The BTS’ Global Official Fan Club ARMY Membership Presale can register for the ARMY Member Presale, while Ticketmaster’s general Verified Fan presale is also available. According to Ticketmaster, presale registration ends on Feb. 26 at 5 PM PT.

What are the steps to securing Permission To Dance Las Vegas tickets?

BTS’ Weverse feed has all the steps laid out for fans to increase their chances to get tickets. There are five steps to securing tickets.

Are there other Permission To Dance Shows?

BTS’ forthcoming stop in Vegas will be the latest leg of their Permission To Dance concert series. On select dates in November and December of last year, the band performed at LA’s SoFi Stadium. This is the same stadium where Super Bowl 2022 just took place.

Next, BTS is returning to South Korea for the Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul shows. Like their Vegas stop, a couple of Seoul concerts will be live streamed to fans. Even more exciting, the March 12 show will be broadcast in select theaters internationally. Theater tickets and locations for this show are now available.

If BTS keeps their Permission To Dance concert series going, fans might just be dancing across the globe. Well, as if they aren’t already.