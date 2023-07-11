Victoria Monét Is Unleashing Her Inner Jaguar On Tour

Victoria Monét has been on the prowl. The singer introduced her Jaguar era — a culmination of rich browns and hazy safaris — in August 2020, reminding the world that her lush vocals is just as impressive as her lyrical pen. (Hint: She’s the mastermind behind Ariana Grande’s memorable mantra, “I want it, I got it,” and kissing off certain exes.) Then again, those who were keen to her earlier works were aware of her talent. These last three years have been a moment for Monét, and now, she’s adding a new album and tour to the roster.

On July 10, the R&B star announced her headlining Jaguar Tour on Instagram. These slate of shows will be in support of her upcoming album Jaguar II that releases on Aug. 25. “Where the Jaguar goes. Can’t wait to see you there!!” she wrote in the post, which features an intergalactic video of Monét posed over the tour dates.

Monét will kick off her tour in Detroit in early September, before trekking through cities such as Houston, Phoenix, New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. She’ll also make a quick detour in Toronto and London.

For those looking to witness Monét’s vocal prowess live, that chance is right around the corner. According to the singer’s Instagram Stories, fans can now text 470-JAGUAR2 to receive a code for the presale on Wednesday, July 12. A general public sale will then occur on July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour news follows the singer’s announcement of Jaguar II, which is a follow-up to her 2020 project of the same name. Since earlier this year, Monét has dropped several singles teasing the forthcoming album, including her mesmerizing “Party Girls” and latest hit “On My Mama.” These sonic breadcrumbs have been decadent offerings from the singer, who knows how to shape shift her vocals to any up-and-down-tempo production. With her impressively acing this skill across her new singles, there’s a chance it might continue on Jaguar II.

Get your favorite chocolate brown ‘fit ready and read details about Monét’s tour below.

The Jaguar Tour Begins In The Fall

Victoria Monét’s glittery tour will kick off in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 6, 2023.

Where Will Monét Visit On The Jaguar Tour?

After her debut visit to Detroit, Victoria Monét will travel to cities like New York, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. She’ll then close out in Chicago in late-October.

​​Sept. 6 in Detroit, MI at Majestic Theatre

Sept. 8 in Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 11 in Boston, MA at Royale

Sept. 13 in New York, NY at Webster Hall

Sept. 15 in Washington, DC at The Howard Theatre

Sept. 16 in Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sept. 18 in Charlotte, NC at The Underground

Sept. 19 in Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 21 in New Orleans, LA at Joy Theater New Orleans

Sept. 22 in Houston, TX at House of Blues

Sept. 24 in Dallas, TX at House of Blues

Sept. 26 in Denver, CO at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Sept. 28 in Las Vegas, NV at 24 Oxford

Sept. 29 in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

Oct. 1 in San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park

Oct. 3 in San Francisco, CA at The Regency Ballroom

Oct. 6 in Portland, OR at The Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 7 in Seattle, WA at The Showbox

Oct. 9 in Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades

Oct. 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

Oct. 22 in Chicago, IL at House of Blues

What’s The Setlist For The Jaguar Tour?

Victoria Monét hasn’t hinted what the tour’s setlist will be; however, it’s safe to assume she’ll perform both her Jaguar albums. The singer might show more love to Jaguar II, as it’ll release a month before the tour starts. So far, Monét has dropped three singles off her upcoming project: “Party Girls” with Buju Banton, the Lucky Daye-assisted “Smoke,” and “On My Mama.”

“Party Girls”

If any track needs to be in rotation, it needs to be “Party Girls.” This dancehall offering has a subtle waft of Beyoncé’s 2003 hit, “Baby Boy,” with a twinkle of Christina Millian’s infectious “Dip It Low.” They sonically exist in the same universe, and Monét’s velvety vocals will have you slow whining on the dancefloor (and at her upcoming show) throughout the fall.

“Smoke”

The smoky flare on Monét and Lucky Daye’s duet still lives rent free in fans’ minds.

“On My Mama”

Like the icon she is, Monét interpolated the illest affirmation of all time (Chalie Boy’s 2009 gem “I Look Good) on “On My Mama.”

As for her first Jaguar project, fans might want to keep their ear on “A*s Like That” and “Touch Me.” There’s also “Coastin’,” her sun-soaked anthem that released nearly a year after the first album.

Where To Buy Tickets For The Jaguar Tour

Fans can now text 470-JAGUAR2 to receive a code for the presale on Wednesday, July 12. Then, a general public sale will follow on July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.