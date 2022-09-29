OMG, Paramore Released Their First Song In 4 Years

After a four-year hiatus from the music scene, Paramore has officially returned. On Sept. 28, the iconic pop-punk band released their new single, “This Is Why,” along with details about their upcoming album of the same name. This thrilling drop finds the trio doing what they do best: cooing sharp, unwavering lyrics over riff-heavy production. Oh, Paramore. You’ve been highly missed.

Earlier this month, the band — which is comprised of lead vocalist Hayley Williams, drummer Zac Farro, and guitarist Taylor York — teased this new era on social media. The group originally wiped their official Instagram clean of older photos and even left some cryptic messages on their official website. Then, on Sept. 8, each member updated their respective profile pictures with a grainy shot of what seemed to be new press photos.

On Sept. 16, as a final teaser, Paramore announced on Twitter they were dropping their latest single, “This Is Why” on Sept. 28. They also attached the track’s official cover art to the post, which turned out to be the image each member swapped their profile pictures for.

Prior to the single’s release, Williams reportedly penned a sweet letter to their fans on Discord on Sept. 27. In the note, the singer thanked everyone for their unconditional support following the band’s decision to step away from making music in 2018. According to The Guardian, the band’s hiatus came during their After Laughter era, prompted by the death of a family friend of York’s.

During their break, Williams tapped into her solo bag and released two intimate albums, her 2020 debut record Petals For Armor and 2021 follow-up FLOWERS for VASES/ descansos.

“Looking at our calendar for the next couple of years, I know that I would not be ready to give myself back to the band and the music and the life that I love so much had we not voluntarily given it up for a season,” she wrote in her Discord letter, according to the fan Twitter account @paramorefans. “For all of that, on behalf of us all, I want to say thank you for being so loving and supportive of us as humans first.”

Now, this is a comeback I’ll be swooning over for the rest of the year.

Paramore’s This Is Why Release Date

This Is Why, the band’s sixth album, will be released on Feb. 10, 2023, via Atlantic Records.

Pre-Order Info For This Is Why

This Is Why is available to pre-order now. Fans can also purchase the album as a CD ($12), a retro cassette ($14.98), and two vinyl records (one standard and the other exclusive) which are $24.98 each. Their exclusive option offers a green-hued vinyl and a 12x24 poster of the trio clad in black suits.

Paramore’s This Is Why Cover Art

Alongside announcing the release of “This Is Why,” Paramore unveiled the cover art for the album. Shot by photographer Zachary Gray, the band members can be seen pressing their faces against a window smeared in condensation.

What will the tracklist for This Is Why look like?

Paramore has yet to share the official tracklist for the album. However, Apple Music lists record as having 10 songs with “This Is Why” being the first track. Though the band hasn’t officially announced what their other lead singles will be, it seems that they’ve hinted at the names on their website.

What looks to be two new track titles and their respective release dates can be seen on their homepage. One is titled “leave the house” for Oct. 2, while “tonight” is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Paramore’s This Is Why Era Music Videos

In a press statement about the single, Williams described the lead single as a reflection the world adapting to the pandemic.

“‘This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album,” Williams said in the statement. “To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album.”

The track is an explosive, almost cathartic perspective on a post-pandemic universe and how uncomfortable it can be to leave the house these days. The MV seamlessly captures that reality and finds each band member rockin’ out while mostly social distancing.

“It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions,” Williams continued in her statement. “The rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

Paramore’s This Is Why Tour Dates

Earlier this summer, Paramore announced they were going on a fall tour; however, the band never specified if these series of shows would support the album. This intimate lineup marks as the band’s first roster of shows together since they concluded their After Laughter tour in 2018.

Paramore also revealed that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to organizations and select abortion clinics in the U.S. and Canada. This decision came in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.