Haley From Paramore Totally Addressed Those Olivia "G4U" Comparisons

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, has seen massive success since its May 21 release. The album is full of sad bops, upbeat bangers, and everything in between, so there’s truly something for everyone. The most exciting part of all for fans was to see some of their favorite artists be credited on the record. Rodrigo revealed she got a little help from Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent on the credits. However, many fans pointed out there seemed to be one credit missing from the record. After noticing undeniable similarities between "Good 4 U" and Paramore’s 2007 hit “Misery Business,” they questioned why the band’s vocalist, Hayley Williams, didn’t receive a credit. Well, she seemed to have the same question. Paramore's Haley Williams addressed those Olivia Rodrigo "Good 4 U" comparisons and she didn’t seem happy about it.

After months of chatter about the similarities between the two songs, William finally did get a credit on Sour in late August. She and her bandmate Josh Farro are currently credited as writers on “Good 4 U,” though they weren’t listed upon the song’s initial release. Why the long wait? Well, the backlash for not giving Paramore credit on the song probably had something to do with it.

“Okay it’s crazy how good 4 u by olivia rodrigo sounds similar to misery business by paramore,” one fan tweeted in June.

“Idk but i don't like the song 'good 4 u' bc i like misery business so much and i hate the way it sounded so similar,” another fan tweeted.

After Williams was given credit on “Good 4 u,” Paramore fans were happy to see the change.

“I F*CKEN KNEW IT,” another person tweeted. “I heard Good4U one single time and Misery Business jumped out so fast, i'm not even a bit surprised.”

Williams herself addressed the update, and while she didn’t say much, she seemed to agree the credit came a little too late. When her publisher Warner Chappell congratulated Williams and Farro on the credit, she reposted it with a peculiar comment.

“Our publisher is wildin rn,” Williams wrote on her IG story.

The post could have been perceived as shade, but, then again, maybe she was just surprised her publisher had the cahunas to post about the song after all the dramz. Either way, a No. 1 songwriting credit is something celebrate, so congrats are in order for Williams, Rodrigo, and everyone involved.