Uh Oh, Fans Are Convinced Olivia's Latest Single Is About Joshua, Too

Olivia Rodrigo has given fans another taste of her debut album, Sour, with the release of her latest breakup anthem "Good 4 U." The angsty track sees the star experimenting with a pop punk sound that's reminiscent of Paramore. After taking a look at the lyrics, fans are asking if Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" is about Joshua Bassett. He was highly speculated to have inspired her other hit songs "Drivers License" and "deja vu," so it's only natural fans would make the connection once again.

Rodrigo dropped "good 4 u" on Friday, May 14, aka the same day Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which she and Bassett both star in, premiered. Fans were left feeling shook after reading her song's lyrics because they talk about a bad breakup. "Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily/ You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks/ Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?" Rodrigo starts the track.

Bassett reportedly began dating fellow Disney Channel actress Sabrina Carpenter in July 2020 after his and Rodrigo's rumored split earlier that year, which is why fans believe he's the subject of Rodrigo's breakup songs. Besides the intro lyric on "good 4 u," another line that had fans raising their eyebrows was, "I guess you're gettin' everything you want/ You bought a new car and your career's really takin' off," because it seemed to reference Bassett's own singing career.

Here's what fans are saying:

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Along with her new single, Rodrigo shared the official music video for "good 4 u" on May 14 as well. The clip shows her playing the role of a high school cheerleader who's looking to get revenge on her ex. She goes out to a store to purchase gasoline, and then in the next scene, she appears to have destroyed her ex's bedroom by setting fire to all his belongings. "Baby, like a damn sociopath/ I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom," she sings on the track. "But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it/ But I guess good for you."

Check out Rodrigo's "good 4 u" music video below.

Fans can't wait to hear what more Rodrigo has to offer with the release of Sour on May 21.