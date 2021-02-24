When Disney+ initially launched in November 2019, the arrival of Baby Yoda overshadowed just about everything. But The Mandalorian wasn't the only show that debuted on the new streamer that first day. Along with several other titles, Disney+ also premiered High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The semi-meta concept of high schoolers who go to East High School, made famous by High School Musical and following in their predecessors' famous footsteps, was sublimely clever. And for fans, the good news is Disney+'s High School Musical series Season 2 is already on its way back to the classroom.

Season 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was centered around the new crop of East High School students and their quest to put on a stage production of High School Musical. Olivia Rodrigo plays the show's heroine, Nini, who gets cast as Gabriella Montez, the character played by Vanessa Hudgens. Her co-star is Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky, Nini's ex-boyfriend who gets cast as Troy Bolton, Zac Efron's character. Their characters' experience onstage rekindles their relationship, and their on-screen chemistry was such that fans wondered if they were dating in real life.

The operative word here is "were." In January 2021, Rodrigo famously released her first pop radio single, "Driver's License," which is purported to be about the end of her relationship with Bassett. Bassett is now reportedly linked to Sabrina Carpenter, another Disney pop princess best known for Girl Meets World and starring in Mean Girls on Broadway.

To be clear, Carpenter is not in HSM:TM:TS. But that's OK, because it seems that on-screen, Rodrigo's character Nini will have enough drama in Season 2 as it is.

'High School Musical' Series Season 2 Teaser Like The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was greenlit for a second season a full month before Season 1 even premiered. However, the second season didn't finish filming before coronavirus pandemic delays upended the schedule, so it's been a long wait for Season 2. But fans won't be waiting much longer. On Feb. 24, 2021, Disney+ announced Season 2 will head to the streamer on May 14.

'High School Musical' Series Season 2 Cast Disney+ A new school year means the core set of characters will be returning to East High School one grade up. Both Rodrigo and Bassett will return as Nini and Ricky, respectively. Sofia Wylie also returns as Gina Porter, Matt Cornett as E. J. Caswell, and Julia Lester as E.J.'s cousin, Ashlyn Caswell. And naturally, fan-favorite Joe Serafini returns as Seb Matthew-Smith. Plus, Larry Saperstein will be back as Ricky's friend Big Red, and Dara Reneé as Nini's right-hand woman, Kourtney. As for those who help put on the show, Frankie Rodriguez is back as Carlos the Choreographer, Mark St. Cyr returns as STEM teacher Mr. Mazzara, and Kate Reinders is drama teacher Miss Jenn. Season 2 hasn't disclosed new characters yet, but it has scored some high-profile guest stars, including Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Asher Angel.

'High School Musical' Series Season 2 Plot Disney+ As most high school TV series fans are aware, a new season means a new school year. And as most fans of high school musicals are aware, a new school year means it's time to put on a new show. This being the Wonderful World of Disney, there's plenty of musicals to pull from. But don't worry, no one is doing Hamilton this year. Instead, it's the timeless classic Beauty & The Beast. Here's the synopsis for the season: In Season 2, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.