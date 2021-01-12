If you haven't heard Olivia Rodrigo's new song "Driver's License" yet, then you apparently haven't been on TikTok lately. Ever since the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star dropped her debut single, it's been at the top of the U.S. iTunes chart and has received the attention of everyone from Charli D'Amelio to Taylor Swift. And while it's a total bop, part of the fascination is due to the fact that the song is rumored to be about Rodrigo's reported ex and another Disney darling. For those wondering whether Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter are actually dating, here's the reported scoop.

Rodrigo and her HSMTMTS co-star Bassett first sparked dating rumors while playing on-again, off-again love interests Nini and Ricky due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry and flirty behavior during interviews. In March of 2020, Rodrigo even shared a love song on IG that she wrote about someone with a "brown-eyed grin and messy hair," which fans have speculated is about Bassett. But by May, fans reportedly noticed the two had stopped liking each other's IG posts, and in August, Rodrigo raised eyebrows when he was reportedly spotted grabbing lunch with Carpenter in L.A., per Just Jared. Hmm...

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Romance rumors ramped up in October 2020, when Bassett and the Girl Meets World alum dressed up as Sharkboy and Lavagirl for Halloween, and they even posted a series of TikTok videos together showing off their costumes. Then, in January 2021, it appeared as though the maybe-couple was together in Park City, Utah, after a fan shared photos with both of them on Twitter. Just days later, Rodrigo dropped "Driver's License," where she sings about a "blonde girl" who's "so much older." (For the record: Carpenter is currently 21 and Rodrigo is 17, and in an earlier version of the track from July 2020, Rodrigo sang "brunette girl," not "blonde girl.") Bassett and Carpenter have yet to comment on the dating rumors themselves.

Before reportedly getting together with Bassett, Carpenter was in a relationship with Griffin Gluck, her Tall Girl co-star, who she began dating in October 2019. However, according to Bustle, a rep for Carpenter confirmed she and Gluck went their separate ways in August 2020 after less than a year of dating, which was right around the time Carpenter began sparking dating rumors with Bassett. Then, after "Driver's License" was released, Gluck shared the song in his IG Story, so do with that information what you will.

@griffingluck on Instagram

Bassett's upcoming single, "Lie Lie Lie," drops Jan. 14, so only time will tell whether his song offers any clarity to these sus dating rumors.