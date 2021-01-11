Olivia Rodrigo's new song is blowing up on social media right now. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star dropped her new single "Driver's License" on Friday, Jan. 8, and the internet has been in shambles ever since. The heartbreaking song is about a breakup, and fans think they know who inspired it. After doing some digging, they realized Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" may be about Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. Fans think they found a few ~signs~ that back up their theory, and they're pretty compelling.

Rodrigo and Bassett currently play on-screen lovers Nini and Rick on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Following the show's premiere in November 2019, fans speculated Rodrigo and Bassett were dating due to their on-screen chemistry. However, things seemed to turn sour in 2020. Bassett dropped breakup anthems like "Common Sense" and "Anyone Else." In both songs, the star sings about missing his ex, who seemingly moved on with someone else.

That August, Rodrigo also posted a cryptic TikTok featuring a song she wrote for the series called "All I Want." She captioned it, "And that’s on failed relationships," hinting something major happened to cause a split.

The same month, Bassett and Carpenter sparked dating rumors when they were seen hanging out in Los Angeles. They've even posted a few Instagrams and TikToks together, including one where they wore matching Sharkboy and Lavagirl costumes for Halloween, seemingly proving they've been quarantining together.

Rodrigo drops a hint "Driver's License" could be about Bassett and Carpenter with the lyrics: "And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about." Carpenter is 21 years old, making her four years older than Rodrigo, who's 17, and she's blonde, too.

Interestingly enough, an earlier version of the track said "brunette girl," not "blonde girl."

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later on in the song, Rodrigo sings, "Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me." In July 2020, Bassett told Broadway World "Anyone Else" was about him "hopelessly falling in love with a close friend… who was in a relationship with someone else."

Fans are convinced Rodrigo is shading Bassett and his new relationship with Carpenter in "Driver's License."

Surprisingly, Bassett supposedly liked a post about Rodrigo's new song and even promoted it on his IG Story.

He's also dropping a new single called "Lie, Lie, Lie" on Jan. 14. Fans can't wait to see more of this drama unfold because they have a feeling it'll include some lyrics about Rodrigo.

For now, listen to "Driver's License" below.