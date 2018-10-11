Whether you rock a naturally blonde hue, are a devoted bottle-blonde, or just really want to wear a blonde wig this Halloween, we’ve got the last-minute costume for you. These easy Halloween costumes for blondes are as dynamic as they are dynamite, and certainly won’t disappoint on the best night of the year. What are the ideal kind of Halloween costumes, you ask? They’re the ones you don’t have to spend a dime on, of course.

Between paying for surge-priced Ubers on Halloween night, splurging on overpriced cocktails, and spending cash on late-night drunk eats, no one wants to fork over even more money for an expensive costume you’ll only wear one night of the year. And even if you did buy a new costume at Party City, you’ll probably feel guilty about paying so much, and you’ll end up wearing it again the next year (so lame!).

Since you probably don’t want to be an outfit repeater this year (unless you’re going as Lizzie Maguire), I’ve rounded up 13 looks that only require blonde hair and a bunch of attitude. I can bet you have at least one of these looks sitting in your closet right now, waiting to come to life.

Marilyn Monroe

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Forget that stupid “don’t wear white after Labor Day,” rule — it’s time to dig out your white Marilyn Monroe dress from the bottom of your “summer clothes” box. Curl your blonde hair super tight, all in one direction, and gently brush out the curls once they’ve cooled for a very convincing Monroe look-alike.

Sandy from Grease

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All you need are black jeans, a black crop top, a 1-inch curling iron, red heels and a leather jacket for an electrifying Sandy look. PS, you don’t need a man to satisfy this sexy Halloween look (but if you wanna bring your Danny along, more power to you).

Margot Tenenbaum From The Royal Tenenbaums

Courtesy of Touchstone Pictures

An absolute legend, Margot Tenenbaum only requires a jacket with some fur on it, a red hair clip, a striped dress, and a cigarette. Bonus points if you straighten your hair and add a ring of black liner around your eyes.

Betty From Riverdale

For one of Betty’s cheerleading practice outfits, you’ll need a yellow and white baseball shirt, navy shorts, white and yellow knee high socks, and some white shoes. Don’t forget to put your hair in a ponytail (i.e. Betty’s signature look)!

Elle Woods from Legally Blonde

A national treasure, Elle Woods is the smartest dumb blonde there ever was! To pull off a convincing Elle, just wear anything and everything pink, maybe with some pearls and definitely with some cute heels. Got a Chihuahua? Or a stuffed animal Chihuahua? Bring either along for an A+ outfit.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Courtesy of Paramount

Being Buffy requires red leather pants, a black crop top, a wooden stake, and some serious attitude. Check, check, check, check.

Daisy Buchanan from The Great Gatsby

Just add lots of pearls and a sequin headband to any '20s-inspired dress or top you own. Add a long cigarette holder for extra effect.

Regina George from Mean Girls

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Wanna know what power is? It’s Regina George setting a ridiculous school-wide trend after she was pranked. She might be mean, but she’s a hero in my eyes. Cut holes out in your least-favorite white tank, choose any colorful bra, rock a short skirt, and call it a night.

Cher from Clueless

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

This costume might be a bit more difficult to pull off, since not everyone owns a plaid skirt. For those who do, just add knee-high white socks, a white top, a thick headband and whatever shoes you have on hand.

Alice from Alice in Wonderland

Courtesy of Walt Disney

You really don’t need a blue dress, a petticoat, and a white apron to pull off an Alice in Wonderland look. If you have a light blue skirt, a white ruffle top, white tights, and a large black bow for your hair, you should be all set.

Twiggy

My frans with shorter hair, this one’s for you. Literally wear anything you want (maybe something '60s-inspired if you’re trying go all out) and then draw eyelashes onto your bottle lashes. Voila!

Liberty Belle from Glow

Courtesy of Netflix

Channeling Liberty Belle is pretty easy if you have a colorful, shiny one-piece or bodysuit. Just make sure you create big, curly hair and wear some sort of tights. And please skip the Halloween-night fight this year!

Daisy Duke from Duke’s of Hazzard

Give your best Daisy Duke impression with denim cut-off shorts, a plaid button-down tied in the front (or just sport the tiniest t-shirt you own), cowboy boots, and a cute cowboy hat if you own one!