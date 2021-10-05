When choosing your Halloween costume, why not go as a character from a move with some of the most confident and stylish characters to ever hit the silver screen? Clueless is rife with sassy remarks, great fashion, and a killer soundtrack. There are so many looks you’ll want to recreate that are a far cry from fashion victim, so you’ll do well to try out one of these Clueless costumes for Halloween.

Clueless made history when it became the first-ever movie to have a female voice-over. Ever since its release, the ‘90s adaption of Jane Austen’s Emma has been a cult-classic beloved by everyone who’s seen it. Not to mention, the valley girl slang is everything. I mean, just writing about it now makes me want to rewatch Clueless stat.

Between the mini skirts, plaid moments, and designer dresses, Cher’s and Dionne’s fashion senses are more than just classic ‘90s looks. In fact, you should probably just start dressing like a Clueless character every day. Yes, that’s a tall order, but you can ease into it by dressing in your favorite Clueless look for Halloween. Below, find the Clueless Halloween costumes that you definitely won’t be looking like a full-on Monet in.

Everyone’s going to be totally buggin’ over your Halloween costume.