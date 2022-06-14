Before and after photos of the gown first worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 and, more recently, by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala have just been released, and promptly set the internet ablaze. It appears that Kardashian’s big night out caused some serious wear and tear to the crystal-studded garment and fashion fans aren’t happy. The founder of The Marilyn Monroe Collection, the experts behind the Instagram account @dietprada, and basically everyone on social media have an opinion. But while the collective seems to agree that extensive damage was done to the integrity of the vintage dress, when it comes to who’s to blame, opinions differ.

One thing that folks seem to agree on is that Kardashian can’t be blamed for wanting to create a major fashion moment. The Met Gala is one of the biggest annual events in the fashion industry and the celebrities who attend are expected to go all out. The media mogul definitely made a major statement in the infamous gown Monroe wore to sing “Happy birthday, Mr. President” to JFK, although she received mixed reviews on the lengths she went to in order to squeeze into it, admittedly dropping 16 pounds in less than a month to fit the garment.

Yet seeing this sparkling gown with stretched seams, missing embellishments, and crystals barely hanging on by threads has fans of Monroe, Kardashian, and vintage fashion understandably upset. Many are questioning whether Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, the company that owns the gown, should have let a celebrity wear it for an evening, even one as big as the Met Gala.

“Honestly that’s more the fault of the owners/ ‘curators’,” one Instagram user commented on a before and after photo originally posted by The Marilyn Monroe Collection and shared by fashion insider account Diet Prada. “I mean, why would you lend out a garment, particularly one this delicate, that's over 50 y[ea]rs old for someone to go to A PARTY and expect it to come back exactly the same???” pondered another user.

The comments on The Marilyn Monroe Collection’s original post include insights from vintage fashion fans and have a much sadder tone. “She ruined Marilyn's dress, I'm really sad,” shared one Instagram user. “This is so upsetting to see. Damage has been done, and it can’t be fixed. The fabric is torn. Imagine what could have happened to it if Kim had worn the dress even longer. I’m so sad to see this,” wrote another while a third commented that “the dress is a piece of art with historical and cultural value. No one should use a cultural and historical legacy for personal purpose.”

Courtesy of Scott Fortner & ChadMichael Morrisette

There’s also a lot of outrage in the comments, especially from those who frequently wear or work with vintage clothing including one user who wrote, “From a person who regularly wears vintage clothes, this should have never been done if they had planned on preserving the dress’s integrity. I’ve worn old fabric that has literally fallen apart without warning! Seams have ripped, fabric has literally split down the middle, beads or gems randomly fallen off…”

Elsewhere on the internet, things are a bit more incendiary with a number of Twitter users declaring Monroe’s dress “ruined.” One silver lining is that much of the ire is directed not at Kim or her body, but at Ripley’s for allowing a dress designed specifically for one woman with to be worn by another with a very different body shape over 50 years later.

Marilyn Monroe historian and collector Scott Fortner, who runs The Marilyn Monroe Collection, the largest private collection of Monroe’s personal property and archives, explains the overarching issue behind the public’s outrage. “Everyone was concerned about the integrity and safety of the dress when it was loaned to Kim Kardashian for this year's Met Gala,” he shares with Elite Daily over email. “In spite of their repeated statements about working to ensure the dress was safe and protected, Ripley’s failed and now the dress is permanently damaged. It cannot be repaired or restored to its original condition.”

In terms of who’s to blame, Fortner doesn’t assign any blame to Kardashian. “I think it's safe to say that probably any and every celebrity would have jumped at the opportunity to wear this gown. It's iconic and forever a part of American history and culture. But it was not a costume to be loaned for a red carpet event, even for the 10 minutes it was worn,” he says. At the end of the day, Fortner believes that, “Ripley's is responsible because they allowed it.”

So far, Kardashian herself has remained silent on the issue, although she has spoken about the respect she has for Monroe and the historical ‘fits she has worn in homage and reference to the tragic and iconic figure. It’s possible that the SKNN by Kim founder is taking the time to listen and learn as she did when she first launched SKIMS under a different name. (Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s team for comment on the backlash, but did not hear back in time for publication.)