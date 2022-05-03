It was memorable for an entirely different reason.
It wasn’t long ago when Kim Kardashian stole the show at the 2021 Met Gala, wearing black fabric that covered everything from the top of her head down past the bottom of her feet. Yet, somehow, she found a way to steal the show again at the 2022 event.
Talk about a reference. Kardashian dove into the Jean-Louis archives for one of the French Hollywood costumer designer’s most iconic looks. It’s the very same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. And, according to her red carpet interview with Vogue, the dressed arrived to her with armed guards.