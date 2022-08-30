Even if stepping outside still leaves you drenched in sweat, there’s no denying there’s a bit of spooky season in the air. School’s back in session, the weather is (hopefully going to start) growing cooler, and you’re probably starting to think about what you might want to be for Halloween. If you always get stuck in the same rut of not knowing what to be or if you frequently find yourself scrambling to throw together a costume at the last minute, fear not! I’ve got you covered with 12 different red Halloween costume ideas to get your spooky season creative juices flowing. (These are the best creative juices because they are pumpkin spice flavored.)

These red Halloween costume ideas have something for everyone. I’ve rounded up a dozen classic, monochromatic ideas from all the corners of every universe you can imagine, from the MCU to Disney villains to Pixar heroes to Taylor Swift. Because your girl understands a budget, there are plenty of affordable options on this list mixed in with the splurges so you can read on without fear of breaking the bank. Feel free to dress these red costumes up, down, or phone a friend and turn a solo costume into a group effort. Without further ado, here are 12 red Halloween costume ideas you won’t want to miss this year.

01 Lydia Deetz From Beetlejuice Leg Avenue Beetle Bride Costume Amazon $45 See on Amazon Fans of Beetlejuice, this one is for you. Leg Avenue’s red dress and lace veil combo is the perfect foundation for a costume inspired by Winona Ryder’s character in the movie. Add some red opera gloves, dishevel your hair, and you’ll be ravishing in red on Halloween.

02 Little Red Riding Hooded Cloak Velvet Red Halloween Costume Cape Target $25 See on Target The original Little Red Riding Hood is quite a dark fairy tale, so I’m recommending you fill in this red velvet cloak with whatever version of Little Red suits your fancy. Maybe you’re the wolf in the cloak of a girl you’ve just eaten. Maybe you’re a girl soaked in the blood of the wolf you just killed. Maybe you’re just yourself in a mini-dress with a picnic basket. It’s Halloween. There are no rules.

03 Wanda Maximoff From WandaVision Cosplay.fm Bodysuit and Cloak Set Amazon $60 $57 See on Amazon Take a page directly from episode six of WandaVision and dress up like Wanda (as Wanda) for Halloween. This costume includes her iconic bodysuit, cape, headpiece, gloves, leggings, and boot covers. It’s a one-stop shop for stealing Wanda’s vintage look.

04 30-Second Stress-Free Devil Costume Devil Costume Kit HalloweenCostumes.com $10 See on Halloween Costumes If all else fails, you can always grab this devil costume kit. You can pair the tail and horns with a red dress, jumpsuit, or even a hoodie. This Halloween costume is a classic for a reason, and it can be as difficult or as simple as you need it to be.

05 Elastigirl (Or Violet) From The Incredibles Mrs. Incredible Costume Party City $55 See on Party City Another great candidate for a group costume is everyone’s favorite Pixar mom, Elastigirl aka Mrs. Incredible. Party City’s Elastigirl ensemble comes with the jumpsuit, gloves, mask, and boot covers you need to look like the supermom, so you’ll be ready to save the world in stretchy style. If you’re not quite ready to nurture your maternal instincts, you could also be the Incredibles’ eldest child, Violet, in this costume.

06 Seeing Red (Literally) Nonno Red Eyes Contact Lenses Twinklens $33 $19 See on Twinklens One of my favorite ways to make a major Halloween statement while still wearing my everyday clothes is by popping in a pair of colored contacts and I’ve been buying them for years. With a pair of red spooky contacts, you can be anything from a zombie to a demon to a member of the Volturi.

07 Britney Spears In “Oops! I Did It Again” Kepblom Metallic Turtleneck Catsuit Amazon $35 See on Amazon If you’re looking to play with hearts on Halloween, why not channel major Y2K energy with this red metallic catsuit? The best part is, to fully look like Britney from the “Oops! I Did It Again” video, the only other things you’ll need are black boots and an early 2000s-inspired hair and makeup look. So simple, but so iconic.

08 Taylor Swift On The Red Tour Sequined Ring Leader Costume HalloweenCostumes.com $80 See on Halloween Costumes Okay, if you’re not a Swiftie, you can use this costume to go out as a circus ring leader. If you are a Swiftie, use this set to channel major Red tour energy. The ensemble comes with a dress, sequined coat, and hat — all you’re missing is your microphone and fishnets.

09 The Queen Of Hearts From Alice in Wonderland Leg Avenue Queen of Hearts Costume Amazon $67 See on Amazon Look like the royalty you are in this Queen of Hearts costume from Leg Avenue. The collared gown and crown come with this set, but you can make it your own with some accessories. Reviewers on Amazon also suggested investing in a hoop skirt if you’re interested in expanding the flare of the ‘fit.

10 Cruella De Vil From Cruella GlorySunshine Lace Mermaid Gown Amazon $50 See on Amazon If you don’t want to design your own dress, but you do want to dress like eccentric fashion designer Cruella De Vil, try this gown from Glory Sunshine. Be sure to add blood-red opera gloves and a black and white wig to channel as much Emma Stone-as-Cruella energy into your look as possible.

11 Jessica Rabbit From Who Framed Roger Rabbit? 3-Piece Jessica Rabbit Costume Roma Costumes $81 See on Amazon Let me count the ways I love this costume. One of the most iconic ladies in red, Jessica Rabbit is a classy *and* classic staple Halloween costume. This set from Roma Costumes is one of the rare versions of the costume that comes with all three pieces — the iconic wig, purple opera gloves, and the dress — which does make it one of the more expensive costumes on this list, but it comes with rave reviews. “Best money I’ve ever spent on a costume...The quality is superb,” wrote one happy customer. Another shopper wrote, “Love it!!!! It looks fabulous and I love the corset-style top. It's probably the best Jessica Rabbit costume available, so no need to continue shopping around - you found it!”