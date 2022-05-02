Have you every wondered what it would be like to fall down the rabbit hole? If you have, now is your chance to immerse yourself in the world of Alice in Wonderland and see if you can make it out of Wonderland’s “curioser and curioser” realities just like Alice did. There’s an Alice in Wonderland escape room experience coming in fall 2022 to cities all over the U.S., and you and your friends can sign up now to get in on the magic.

CluedUpp’s Alice in Wonderland-themed adventure is an escape-room-style experience that will turn your city into Wonderland for one day. Each team of up to six people will be given clues to solve in order to save Alice, and along the way, you’ll also have to take on some challenges of your own. If you’re a big fan of the Alice in Wonderland story, escape rooms, or you’re just looking for some outdoor fun with your squad, this is the immersive experience for you. While teams can have up to six adults, the minimum in order to book is just two, and tickets are $80 per team. Of course, it’s a better deal the more people you have on your team, but that shouldn’t stop you if you really want to see what the Alice in Wonderland escape room experience is all about for yourself.

When Is The Alice In Wonderland Escape Room Experience?

KARRASTOCK/Moment/Getty Images

Registration is available now for the Alice in Wonderland escape room experience, which is happening in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Atlanta. If you’re wondering when the Alice in Wonderland experience is taking place, that all depends on where you’re located, as dates range from Aug. 20 to Dec. 3. In order to find the closest location to you, just enter your city’s name in the “find an adventure” search.

Space is limited, so you’ll want to make sure you book your team’s spot before they’re all gone. If this is your first time signing up for a CluedUpp event, you can also take 50% off the team ticket price by using the code TAKE50 when checking out.

How Long Is The Alice In Wonderland Escape Room Experience?

While the Alice in Wonderland escape room experience will begin at 9 a.m., you and your team can start any time you’d like on the day of the event between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Keep in mind that it’ll take you about two to three hours to get all the clues, tackle all the challenges, and try to save Alice, so you’ll want to make sure you have enough time to get to everything.

Once you sign up, you’ll be given the location of your first stop two weeks prior to the date along with a “pre-game briefing.” The event also states that you’ll racing “across town,” but ensures players that the Alice In Wonderland escape room experience will be held in a central location within your city.

What Can You Expect From The Alice In Wonderland Escape Room Experience?

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

On the day of, you’ll be given your clues through the CluedUpp app for the event, which will take place outdoors. CluedUpp encourages players to dress up, so plan your Alice in Wonderland themed costumes now. You can assign each person on your team a different character like Alice, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and even the White Rabbit.

If you do dress to impress, you might just win the Best Fancy Dress award. All the prizes available to win for each city include:

Fastest team

Best Fancy Dress

Best Team Picture

Best Team Name

Best Young Detective (Under 16's Prize)

Pawesome Pooch (Best Dog Photo)

That’s right, CluedUpp’s Alice in Wonderland escape room experience encourages teams to bring along their fur friends as well. So, if you’re just getting curiouser and curiouser about taking a trip to Wonderland, you might as well text your besties to see who’s down right now.