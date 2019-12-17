The holidays are sneaking up quick, and if you're one of the many Americans who wait until the week of Christmas to buy gifts for your friend and family members, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed at the thought of finally getting it done. However, if you’ve got a Swiftie in your life, you can actually rest easy. No need to leave your house and face droves of last-minute holiday shoppers. This list of the 12 best holiday gifts for Taylor Swift fans will keep you out of the chaotic hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers, and, of course, help you make the Swiftie in your life very happy.

The past year was a special one for Swift, to say the least. She released the deluxe version of her album evermore, and blessed fans with more bops. She also unveiled the re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless, which included several never-before-heard songs. New songs means new merch and new gift inspo for the Swiftie in your life.

Chances are your Swiftie friend already has most — if not all — of Swift's music catalog, so an album is kind of out of the question. Since Swift doesn’t have any live shows scheduled in 2022, there are plenty cute and creative gifts to turn your lover, friend, or family member's Christmas into the ultimate Swiftmas. Rest assured, whatever item you choose from this list, be it Swift-inspired hair accessories or Folklore-inspired soap, you'll be sure to put a huge smile on your Swiftie bestie's face.

1. The “Arcade Ring”

When Swift released her studio album evermore in December 2020, track nine, “Coney Island,” included a lyric which read, “Sorry for not winning you an arcade ring.” Swifties can buy their very own arcade ring from Swift’s web store as a nod to the song.

2. The Taylor Swift Evermore Cassette Tape

They say there’s nothing like a classic, and what could be more classic than cassette tapes? Fans who are feeling nostalgic for decades past will love this throwback gift.

3. Ugly Swiftmas Sweater

This Swiftmas, keep your fave Swiftie warm with a not-so-ugly Christmas sweater.

4. Swiftie Mug

It's getting cold out, and your BFF is going to need something to keep their cocoa warm while simultaneously living their Taylor Swift truth. This pastel-colored "I'm A Swiftie" mug should do the trick.

5. T-Swift Inspired Soap

If you couldn’t get enough of Folklore when it arrived on July 24, there’s one more way to fully immerse yourself in the album. A company called Saltbox Soap Co is making soaps inspired by Swift’s songs, so when you’re belting out “Betty” in the shower, you can also envision what Betty’s Garden would smell like.

6. Swiftie Necklace

If soap isn't their jam, you can opt for a "Swiftie" necklace. This way they can sport their Swiftie pride wherever they go.

7. Swiftmas Coloring Book

If your Swiftie is the creative type, they can show off their artsy side with this Taylor Swift-inspired coloring book that totally meets them in the middle.

8. The Book Collection

For Swifties who are also bookworms, the “Folklore As Books” canvas collection is a decor dream come true. Including every title off the album, the collection adds a unique musical spin to any reading nook.

9. Taylor Swift Scrunchie

I can only hope one day my hair will look as flawless at Tay’s, but for now I’ll settle for Taylor-inspired hair accessories. There’s a scrunchie for sale on Etsy with her face on it, and it’s a Swiftie must-have.

10. “I’m Sorry Taylor” Mug

Fans can think about the glorious moment Kanye West apologized to Swift on the daily with the “I’m Sorry Taylor” mug. The mug has his apology tweet plastered on the front, and it’s an iconic way to start the day if I do say so myself.

11. The Taylor Swift Prayer Candle

If your friend’s love for Swift is practically a religion, then this is the perfect present to put under their tree this year.

12. Folklore Anniversary Tee

It’s hard to believe it’s already been more than a year since Folklore was released, but it’s definitely something worth celebrating. Urban Outfitters released a special edition anniversary tee to commemorate the moment, and it’s the best way for any Swiftie to rep their fandom loud and proud.