There are very few perfect movies in the world, and no one is going damage this one. The Princess Bride is one of the few films most people can agree on as a perfect fantasy movie, the kind of thing that families of all ages can watch and enjoy. It's got everything! Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles... well, everything but a streaming home. Thankfully, that massive oversight will be put to rights, as The Princess Bride is coming to Disney+ in May of 2020.

The Princess Bride is one of those films left in a little bit of limbo in 2019. Disney bought out 20th Century Fox, which had the distribution rights to the film. Unfortunately, it was not one of the titles available when Disney+ launched later that year in November. But it must have been a priority for the House of Mouse to rectify that. Less than six months after the streaming service debuted, it is now arriving with great fanfare.

Disney even got original stars of the film Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, who played Buttercup and Westley, to do a little announcement video via chat. It immediately went viral on Twitter.

Check out the announcement:

"Does that mean we’ll get to take a selfie with Mickey?" asks Wright when Elwes revealed The Princess Bride will debut on the service come May 1, 2020. Priorities, people.

Even though the film is over 30 years old at this point, none of the chemistry between Wright and Elwes that made the central couple so wonderful has been lost. Not that anyone should be calling for a remake, a reboot, or a reunion, mind you. In my humble opinion, The Princess Bride is a perfect moment frozen in time. It's a reminder of how great a young Mandy Patinkin and the late Andre the Giant were as a comedy team, how perfect Peter Falk was as a grandfatherly narrator, and that "Mawwiage is what bwings us togevvar two-day." It's the ideal movie to stream when you've been mostly dead all day and need a reminder to always have fun storming the castle.

The Princess Bride arrives on Disney+ in all it's glory on Friday, May 1, 2020.