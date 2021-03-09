Womp, The Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Reboot Is Being "Reworked"

As far as animated superhero series go, few shows have the magic that The Powerpuff Girls held. The beloved show premiered in 1998 and enchanted the world with movies, specials, and even a reboot in the years following. Now, your favorite heroes are coming back, this time all grown up in a live-action story. Here's all the news we have so far about The CW's The Powerpuff Girls, including cast, release date, and trailer news:

In case you didn't catch it the first time around, the Cartoon Network animated series was originally created by Craig McCracken and follows three little girls — Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — who have some pretty major superpowers. After being accidentally created in a lab by Professor Utonium (who goes on to raise them as his own children), the three girls take it upon themselves to regularly save their town from villains.

So, how different will The CW's new version be from the original series? As of early 2021: very different. Not only will it be live-action, but it's actually set about 20 years after the original series, taking place in modern times. The beloved girls have now grown up and are grappling with the aftermath of having a less-than-traditional childhood. Even the new name is more grown up: It’s simply Powerpuff.

Powerpuff Cast

On March 9, the three main characters of The CW's Powerpuff were officially announced. According to Deadline, Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), and Yana Perrault are serving as the leads and will be your *new* Powerpuff Girls. Bennet is playing the group's original leader Blossom, Cameron is playing the playful and charming Bubbles, and Perrault is playing the tough and rebellious Buttercup.

On March 30, Variety reported Donald Faison (Murray from Clueless and Turk from Scrubs) would play the girls' father, Professor Utonium. On April 9, Deadline reported Robyn Lively (Twin Peaks) would play his ex-girlfriend and friend of the girls, Sarah Bellum.

The article also confirmed that at least one fan-favorite from the original cartoon would return. Tom Kenny, who narrated the original animated series, will reprise that role in the new live-action version. Considering that the girls would sometimes stop the action and converse with the narrator when they disagreed with his take on events, this suggests the live-action version may continue that tradition.

Powerpuff News

Unfortunately for fans, the reboot is currently being “reworked,” so don’t expect to catch up with Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup super soon. As Variety reported in May 2021, the series’ new pilot will be filmed outside of The CW’s pilot season, so it could be picked up next year instead of this year.

The four leads are still attached to star, but the jury’s still out on how the show’s original writers (Juno’s Diablo Cody and Veronica Mars’ Heather Regnier) and producer (Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Greg Berlanti) will be involved going forward. They’re pretty iconic in their own right, so hopefully the original creative team will stick around.

Powerpuff Plot

Powerpuff is set to follow the grown-up Powerpuff Girls, who are now troubled 20-somethings who look back on their childhood of crime fighting with loathing.

Blossom, though she holds several advance college degrees, is experiencing major anxiety about her past. Bubbles still has her signature spirit, but now she's more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world. And Buttercup? She just wants to be left TF alone and live an anonymous life free from her Powerpuff identity.

It looks like it'll be up to them to decide whether they reunite to save a world in need. Considering it's from The CW, chances are whatever adventure they choose, it'll be epic.

Powerpuff Release Date

Originally, filming for Powerpuff began in spring 2021. But since the pilot is now being reworked, expect to see it sometime in 2022 at the earliest.

Powerpuff Trailer

Because Powerpuff probably won’t hit The CW for at least a year, no trailer is out just yet. But you can check this space for more magical updates as they arrive.