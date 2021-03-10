Your favorite crime-fighting trio is officially coming back, but this time they're gonna look a little more lifelike. The story of the Powerpuff Girls is living on, except now they're older, a little more jaded, and completely live-action. Yana Perrault, who plays Buttercup in The CW's Powerpuff Girls, might be a newcomer to the screen, but from the look of things she's just as epic as her beloved character.

Viewers fell in love with the Powerpuff Girls via the animated Cartoon Network series that ran from 1998 to 2005 (as well as a few movies, specials, and a three-season reboot in 2016). The show was created by Craig McCracken and followed Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup — three kindergarten-aged girls who were accidentally created in a lab by Professor Utonium. The girls showcased superhero powers and with the help of Utonium, they regularly saved their town from evildoers.

Instead of just retelling the original story, The CW is actually continuing it. The new live-action installment is set about twenty years after the original series and follows the now twentysomething Powerpuff Girls as they grapple with the aftermath of their upbringing. In short? They're (understandably) pissed they missed out on a childhood since they were busy fighting bad guys.

While all of the Powerpuff girls are handling young adulthood differently, Perrault's character Buttercup (who was the "tough one" as a child) just wants to be left alone and put her Powerpuff past behind her for good. As her character is fighting for an anonymous future, Perrault's personal star power is about to rise. Here's what you need to know about the actor (she/they) who's bringing Buttercup to life.

1. They Were Born To Be In The Spotlight In a Feb. 2021 interview with Mixed Mag, Perrault explained she grew up in the theater, as that's where her parents met. They encouraged her to follow a similar path, which she was happy about. “I was doomed to do this, but it hasn’t been doom at all,” Perrault said. She never felt like traditional schooling was for her, and chose to drop out of college to pursue Broadway. “Why am I trying to fit in this box of academia that doesn’t work for me anymore," Perrault said of her decision.

2. They Were Cast In 'Hamilton' On Broadway Before the pandemic shut down live theater, Perrault was set to join the cast of Hamilton on Broadway. Most recently she was recently seen in the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. The 25-year-old credits leaving college to pursue acting as part of the reason they landed on Broadway so quickly.

4. They Also Write And Produce In addition to writing and playing the guitar, Perrault also writes and produces their own music as well. When she was younger, she wrote poems that she later realized were songs. According to Mixed Mag, their first album is set to drop in 2021, but in the meantime you can listen to their covers and original works on Spotify.