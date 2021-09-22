30 Couples Costumes Ideas For Halloween 2021 To Give You Inspo

Choosing a couples costume for Halloween 2021 is almost too easy. There’s no shortage of iconic couples to pick from, whether you’re in the mood to emulate red carpet A-listers or pop culture icons. Really, the hardest part is narrowing down the list to one (or two or three) costumes, depending on how packed your holiday calendar is.

And, considering last year’s Halloween celebrations were seriously limited thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, chances are you’ve got high hopes this time around. (I definitely do.) Although I can't promise that all of your wildest Halloween dreams will come true, I can tell you that a clever couples costume is the simplest way to get start your night off on the right foot. Whether you are still re-watching Schitt’s Creek on repeat or fawning over famous couples’ Met Gala debuts, you can find a Halloween couples costume that’s perfect for you and your SO. And, no, I'm not tricking you.

Whatever you and your partner have planned for Oct. 31 — whether it’s trick or treating, partying, or Netflix and chilling — this list of couples costumes can ensure sure that you are dressed for the festivities, frights and all.

01 Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back to being Hollywood’s favorite ~it~ couple, and their Met Gala appearance made that very obvious. Not only did they make kissing in masks cool (didn’t know that was possible), they also proved that nostalgia hits different after a year indoors. Whether you choose to dress in their latest fashions or dig up some early 2000s inspiration, a Bennifer couples costume is always a good idea.

02 Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images If you are your partner are sporty (or even if you’re not), dressing like Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird this Halloween is a great choice. Really, all you need are a soccer jersey, a basketball jersey, and some hair dye.

03 Daphne Bridgerton & Simon Bassett NETFLIX Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett were the Ton’s favorite couple this year (and Netflix’s too). And dressing like them for Halloween is a perfect excuse to dress up in some Regency-era clothing and be as unapologetically romantic as Julia Quinn would want you to be.

04 Megan Fox & MGK Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Fox and MGK might be the hottest celeb couple this year, so why wouldn’t you pick them as your Halloween costume inspo? Whether you go for a fully nude dress like Fox or a bedazzled red suit like Kelly, rest assured you’ll be making a statement wherever you go Halloween night.

05 David Rose & Patrick Brewer POP TV I don’t think I’ll ever get over David Rose and Patrick Brewer’s sweet love story on Schitt’s Creek — so who better to dress up as for Halloween? Admittedly, David’s costume will be more eccentric than Patrick’s (I’m seeing a lot of black and white patterns in your future), but that doesn’t make it any less fun for the both of you.

06 Kim Kardashian & Not Kanye Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala look was nothing if not memorable, so it’s a great option for this year’s costume. Plus, morph suits are basically a Halloween staple. Grab your boo, dress in all black, and make a statement as Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia (aka not Kanye).

07 Roy Kent & Keeley Jones Apple TV+ Ugh, I just love Ted Lasso, and I’m not ashamed to admit that Roy Kent and Keeley Jones’ romance is a huge part of that love. Dressing up like Keeley is easy: opt for furry coats, girly dresses, and sky-high heels. And nailing Roy’s look is even simpler: grab a soccer jersey, and you’re all set.

08 Jennifer Check & Anita "Needy" Lesnicki 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS Jennifer’s Body is finally getting the recognition it deserves, and Halloween is the perfect time to celebrate it. Although Jennifer and Needy might not have the healthiest relationship throughout the movie, they’ll be fun to emulate for one night — and their bloodier scenes are the perfect touch to make your couples costume spookier.

09 Wanda & Vision Disney+ Entering an alternate reality on Halloween is kind of the point, and nobody understands how to do that better than Wanda and Vision. So if you want to go for a superhero vibe this Halloween but still want to steer clear of the classics, this couples costume is a great choice.

10 Justin & Hailey Bieber If you’re hoping for a casual Halloween celebration this year, consider a Justin and Hailey Bieber couples costume. This duo usually sticks to hoodies, bucket hats, and beanies. Some smiley faces and tie-dye will help make the costume pop. Most importantly, focus on nailing the IDGAF attitude, the Biebers’ real trademark.

11 JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, are the perfect duo to dress as this Halloween. Plus, it’s a really easy costume to nail; just find a big bow and some colorful hoodies, and you’re good to go.

12 Rue & Jules HBO Euphoria Halloween costumes will never stop being relevant, and a Rue and Jules couples costume is a perfect option for anyone in a relationship — especially if you’re a fan of glitter. Although their on-screen relationship is pretty toxic, there’s no harm in embodying it for one night out of the year. Just stick to the costumes — not the actual behavior — of the characters.

13 Lizzo & Chris Evans OK, so Lizzo and Chris Evans have never technically dated (at least, not publicly), but their flirty DMs deserve some attention this Halloween anyway. So, find a Captain America suit and your best Lizzo-inspired bodysuit for a couples costume to remember.

14 Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I don’t think there’s any couple hotter than Kravis right now, and, at this point, they basically own Halloween. Whether they’re making flirty comments about sucking each other’s blood or making out at a haunted house, this couple is the perfect one to mimic this spooky season.

15 Sarah Cameron & John B. Netflix Just because summer’s over doesn’t mean the beachy vibes have to end. Embrace the Outer Banks lifestyle by dressing as Sarah Cameron and John B. this Halloween. Plus, if you want to dress with the rest of your friend group, there’s no shortage of cast members to choose from.

16 Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be the classiest version of rebels, like, ever. So if you want to embrace that side of your relationship (or are just in the mood to wear crowns), Harry and Meghan is a good Halloween costume to pick.

17 Spiderman & MJ Spiderman and MJ is a pretty classic couples Halloween costume, but Tom Holland and Zendaya’s version might be the sweetest version yet. Make sure to take the classic Spiderman kiss photo to complete the illusion — bonus points if you use Holland’s IG caption for inspiration. Nothing says romance like “My MJ” or “My Spiderman.”

18 Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP, aka my favorite friends-turned-lovers, made waves when they showed up to the Met Gala together. Not to mention, their outfits are the perfect comfortable Halloween inspo. And, if you’re hoping for a comfy costume, what could be a better accessory than a blanket?

19 Michelle Young & Her Bachelorette Suitor ABC/Sami Drasin Although we don’t know who Michelle Young ends up with on her season yet, that doesn’t mean you and your SO have to shy away from dressing as he and her boo this Halloween. Pull out your fanciest dress and suit, and make sure to stock up on a few red roses (at least two — one for you and one for your partner).

20 Harry Potter & Ginny Weasely Warner Bros. Harry Potter will never not be a classic Halloween costume, and elevating it to a couples costume this year is only right. The good news: since most people have dressed like a Hogwarts student at one point or another (or you know someone who has), chances are you won’t have to spend any money on this costume. Find the Ginny to your Harry (or vice versa) for a sweet and simple costume and an all-around magical night.

21 Captain America & Peggy Carter MARVEL Dressing like Captain America and Peggy Carter is an amazing couples costume idea — especially if you have an old Top Gun or military Halloween costume you want to reuse. Just add Captain America’s shield to the look to make sure there’s no question of who you’re dressed as. Simple, but sweet.

22 President Joe & Jill Biden Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Dressing up like the President and First Lady is always a go-to on Halloween, and the Bidens make it easy. Find a nice suit and coordinating dress (navy blue seems to be Joe and Jill’s fav color, BTW), and you’re good to go. If you’re feeling extra patriotic, add some American flag pins to the ensemble.

23 Chips & Salsa Hauntlook Store @ Amazon If there’s a more iconic duo than chips and salsa, I haven’t encountered it yet. So if you’re aiming for laughs this Halloween (or just want to be comfortable as opposed to completely done up), this couples costume could be your go-to.

24 Beyoncé & Jay-Z Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Halloween is the perfect time to dress like your favorite power couple, and who better than Beyoncé and Jay-Z? Considering this duo has been together in the public eye for over 20 years, there is no shortage of looks to copy. Personally, I’d choose one where they’re on stage together. I love a prop microphone.

25 Mr. & Mrs. Smith Looking for a steamy couples costume that hasn’t been overdone yet? Dressing like the characters from Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a perfect option. Plus, a black dress with a thigh-high slit is a classic piece for your closet, whether it’s Halloween or not.

26 Sonny & Cher Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Still looking for a Halloween couples costume? I Got You Babe. If this Sonny and Cher costume is good enough for Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban, I promise that it’s iconic enough for you and your SO. Just keep in mind you only want to emulate this couple for one night — and not turn from lovers to enemies IRL.

27 Shrek & Fiona Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shrek and Fiona might be my favorite couple — yes, even though they’re animated ogres. If you want to make a statement this Oct. 31 and express some unconditional love to your SO, this couples costume is a great way to do exactly that. Just remember that you’ll need plenty of makeup remover if you go all-out for this costume.

28 Beetlejuice & Lydia Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Beetlejuice costumes are nothing new for Halloween, but pairing it with a Lydia costume at your side takes this look a step further in the right direction. Although Lydia and Beetlejuice were hardly couple goals, you have to admit that this costume is.

29 Mike & Sully Disney+ Monster’s Inc is a classic, so there’s really no reason not to dress like its two main characters for Halloween 2021. Not to mention, a Mike and Sully costume is a great way to embrace the funny side of your relationship this October.

30 Diplo & Tinx TikTok’s favorite ~maybe~ couple, Diplo and Tinx, may not be the first couples costume you think of. Admittedly, it’s a little niche, but that hasn’t stopped plenty of fans (including Tinder) from getting on board. Just don’t forget to grab a mini microphone to complete your Tinx look. It is her staple, after all.

No matter what you have planned for Halloween, a clever costume is essential. And is there anything sweeter than dressing up with your SO? That said, looking out for a couples costume that suits your relationship (or your current closet) is a smart idea. The good news: There’s no shortage of iconic couples, characters, and iconic duos to emulate your costume after.