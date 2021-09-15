Dear Reader, Halloween is officially your chance to dress up as your favorite Bridgerton characters. And there’s no couple more iconic — or romantic — than Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett. So, when it comes to choosing which couple to emulate this Oct. 31, there’s really only one option. After all, nothing says “I burn for you” like dressing as the Duke and Duchess of Hastings. Plus, just think of all of the potential Bridgerton-inspired Instagram captions you could use! Really, is there a downside? I can't think of one.

If you have decided on a Bridgerton costume for this year’s celebrations, rest assured that you’re in for a ~treat~. Whether you have a ball or a bar hop on your Halloween itinerary, breaking out your favorite Regency-era attire will ensure you make an entrance — one that could even rival Daphne’s societal debut.

So, if you and your beau want to be the “diamond of the first water” and “catch of the Season” this fall, a Daphne and Simon couples costume is the perfect way to do it. That said, if you need some assistance embracing the world of the Ton, here’s where to start your search for costume inspiration. You’ll be looking close to royalty in no time.

Daphne Bridgerton Costume

Daphne Bridgerton has quite a few iconic looks throughout the series, but her cap-sleeved blue gown might be the most memorable. When it comes to dressing the part, picking out a blue dress should be the first step. Cap sleeves or puffy sleeves go a long way toward mimicking her look.

Once you have the dress sorted, complete the look by wearing a set of gloves and a glittery hair accessory. If you don’t already have bangs, see if you can fake ‘em — they are Daphne’s trademark, after all.

Simon Basset Costume

Simon’s look is pretty standard for a Regency-era leading man. (The good news is that you could always reuse this costume for Darcy, Knightley, and any other romantic hero Jane Austen or Julia Quinn has brought into the mainstream. See — no downside!) When dressing as the Duke of Hastings, focus your costume on the right shirt, cravat, and waistcoat.

Then, pair it with black pants, and you’re good to go. If you really want to go all out, you can always add in a coat from your closet to complete the costume. But it’s kind of unnecessary (not to mention, if your celebrations involve heading to a crowded party or bar, the chances of overheating are high). Coat or not, the cravat will sell the romantic Regency vibes for you.

No matter how much time (or money) you invest in your Bridgerton-themed costume, the most important part of any Halloween celebration is feeling great in what you’re wearing. Whether that means dolling yourself up à la Daphne or putting on your favorite waistcoat like Simon, there’s no shortage of ways to make this costume feel festive and romantic for you and your SO.