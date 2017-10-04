Halloween unfortunately falls during one of the coldest times of the year, which means you might be thinking of a costume that doubles at keeping you warm as well as serving some spooky vibes. It can be hard to even imagine going out at night without some serious chill protection, which makes incorporating a leather jacket into your Halloween disguise so ingenious. Luckily, there are tons of easy Halloween costumes with a leather jacket that will have you looking bad*ass, stylish AF, and super warm — all with little to no effort on your part.
If you incorporate a leather jacket into your normal fall wardrobe as soon as the temperatures start dropping, there’s no reason you can’t rock it on Halloween. Instead of covering up a cute costume you spent hours putting together, you can make the bold statement piece a part of your Halloween costume and serve some seriously edgy vibes on All Hallow’s Eve. Whether you’re heading to a Halloween party or heading out on the town with your ghoul-friends, you’ll be both on-theme and as warm as can be.
Depending on what color your leather jacket is, you have different Halloween costumes to choose from. If you have a leather jacket in a color other than black, you might consider dressing up Katniss Everdeen or Amelia Earhart for Halloween. However, the black jacket is a classic look that really can’t replaced by any other color, and you have so many Halloween costume ideas to choose from. From Cruella de Vil to Black Widow, there are so many recognizable characters that you can dress up as for Halloween with the right accessories and makeup.
You can get creative in your outfits, but a lot of these costume ideas use the leather jacket as the centerpiece, letting it revel in all its glory. If you need some inspiration, check out these totally vintage and adorable ideas for your epic leather jacket Halloween costume ahead of your big night out.