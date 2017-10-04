Halloween unfortunately falls during one of the coldest times of the year, which means you might be thinking of a costume that doubles at keeping you warm as well as serving some spooky vibes. It can be hard to even imagine going out at night without some serious chill protection, which makes incorporating a leather jacket into your Halloween disguise so ingenious. Luckily, there are tons of easy Halloween costumes with a leather jacket that will have you looking bad*ass, stylish AF, and super warm — all with little to no effort on your part.

If you incorporate a leather jacket into your normal fall wardrobe as soon as the temperatures start dropping, there’s no reason you can’t rock it on Halloween. Instead of covering up a cute costume you spent hours putting together, you can make the bold statement piece a part of your Halloween costume and serve some seriously edgy vibes on All Hallow’s Eve. Whether you’re heading to a Halloween party or heading out on the town with your ghoul-friends, you’ll be both on-theme and as warm as can be.

Depending on what color your leather jacket is, you have different Halloween costumes to choose from. If you have a leather jacket in a color other than black, you might consider dressing up Katniss Everdeen or Amelia Earhart for Halloween. However, the black jacket is a classic look that really can’t replaced by any other color, and you have so many Halloween costume ideas to choose from. From Cruella de Vil to Black Widow, there are so many recognizable characters that you can dress up as for Halloween with the right accessories and makeup.

You can get creative in your outfits, but a lot of these costume ideas use the leather jacket as the centerpiece, letting it revel in all its glory. If you need some inspiration, check out these totally vintage and adorable ideas for your epic leather jacket Halloween costume ahead of your big night out.

01 Cruella de Vil Take some cues from the fur-obsessed villain of 101 Dalmatians with this Cruella de Vil Halloween costume. All you need is a black leather jacket paired with black jeans, black leather boots, some bold makeup, and a black and white wig modeled after Cruella’s signature hairstyle.

02 Black Widow Marvel Studios If you can last a whole night in leather pants, I salute you. Every woman is already a superhero, but if you want to wear your super powers on the outside on Halloween, you can rock this look. It's fierce and edgy, but can be toned down to your liking. Natasha Romanoff has got nothing on you. Don't forget to rock your tall black boots, and you can find an awesome pair of leather leggings that look like pants at H&M.

03 Pilot 20th Century Fox Channel your inner Amelia Earhart with a fairly simple outfit. Your jacket and some aviator goggles or a pair of aviator sunglasses will be the glue that holds your costume together, so make sure you've got those handy. Another great thing about this outfit is that you can use nearly any color jacket and the look will have the same vintage vibe.

04 Biker Girl When you think of a leather jacket, chances are you tend to think of pairing it with some bad*ss boots and even more leather. You don't need much in the way of accessories to put a biker chick costume together that’s inspired by Sons of Anarchy, so it's a win-win. All you'll need is a black top, black leather biker pants, a bandana, and some bold lipstick to tie this outfit together.

05 Sandy From Grease Paramount Pictures Grab your crew of Pink Ladies and hit the sock hop this Halloween. The black leather jacket perfectly portrays that 1950s feel. You won't need much that you don't already have in your closet if you want to feel like you came right out of Grease. Just be prepared to spend some serious time curling your hair. An adorable pair of red heels is the cherry topping to this costume.

06 T-Bird If you want to travel back in time to the 1950s, why not join the T-Birds? This group is the counterpart to the Pink Ladies from the iconic movie Grease, but the vintage look can cover the aesthetic of the entire decade. Rock a white T-shirt, your leather jacket, some slicked back hair, and a pair of your fave jeans cuffed up, and you're set for the night. This costume has a fierce quality to it that'll leave you feeling both totally adorable, and totally bad*ss.