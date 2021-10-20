Disney costumes are always popular around Halloween. You’ve got your famous princesses like Snow White, Cinderella, and Ariel; your lovable sidekicks like Olaf, Chip, and Abu; as well as your Pixar favorites like Woody, Nemo, and the Incredibles. While there are so many options to choose from, there’s nothing like dressing up as a Disney villain on All Hallows’ Eve to get you into the spooky spirit. That’s why you should always have a selection of Disney villain quotes for captions that would pair perfectly with your Halloween costume on hand.

There’s just something so good about being bad on Halloween. It’s even better and more fun if you have a costume that requires you to have over-the-top hair, makeup, and/or a bomb outfit. The go-to Disney villain costume of 2021 — Cruella de Vil, thanks to Emma Stone’s turn as the evil fashion mogul from 101 Dalmatians in Disney’s live-action Cruella film — allows for a combination of them all. Cruella’s eye makeup is to die for, and her red dress is de Vil-icious. Of course you can’t forget her signature half-white, half-black hair, which can be recreated with a wig or temporary dyes. If you plan on dressing up as the iconic character, you’ll need one of her equally iconic quotes from the animated Disney film for your Instagram pics or TikTok reveals.

Even if Cruella isn’t in your plans on Oct. 31, there’s also the Evil Queen, Maleficent, Ursula, and more to choose from. Whichever villain you choose, you don’t want to be caught without one of their infamous lines when you post on the ‘Gram. So, go on — make a wish and take a bite of these 60 perfectly wretched Disney villain quotes for your Halloween costume.

Evil Queen Quotes From Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs “Magic Mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?”

“You know the penalty if you fail.”

“Thirsty? Have a drink!”

“All alone, my pet?”

“Now, begin thy magic spell.”

“Now, turn red. Tempt Snow White to make her hunger for a bite.”

“This is no ordinary apple.”

“Now, make a wish and take a bite.”

“One bite and all your dreams come true.”

“Now I’ll be fairest in the land!”

Queen of Hearts Quotes From Alice In Wonderland Disney “I warn you, child... If I lose my temper, you lose your head!”

“That’s very important! Jury, write that down.”

“Who's been painting my roses red?”

“Your way? All ways here are my ways!”

“Curtsy while you're thinking. It saves time.”

“Let the game begin!”

“Now... are you ready for your sentence?”

“Sentence first! Verdict afterwards.”

“Someone’s head is going to roll for this!”

“Off with their heads!”

Maleficent Quotes From Sleeping Beauty “Royalty, nobility, the gentry, and ... how quaint. Even the rabble.”

“I really felt quite distressed at not receiving an invitation.”

“Oh dear, what an awkward situation.”

“Did you hear that, my pet?”

“Oh, they're hopeless. A disgrace to the forces of evil.”

“Me? The mistress of all evil?”

“Well, this is a pleasant surprise. I set my trap for a peasant, and lo, I catch a prince!”

“Away with him! But gently, my pets. Gently.”

“The years roll by. But a hundred years to a steadfast heart are but a day.”

“A most gratifying day. For the first time in 16 years, I shall sleep well.”

Cruella de Vil Quotes From 101 Dalmatians Disney “Miserable, darling. As usual, perfectly wretched.”

“My only true love, darling. I live for furs. I worship furs! After all, is there a woman in all this wretched world who doesn't?”

“Yes, I must say, such perfectly beautiful coats.”

“Oh, the devil take it, they're mongrels. No spots! No spots at all! What a horrid little white rat!”

“Blast this wretched, wretched pen!”

“I'm through with all of you! I'll get even. Just wait. You'll be sorry! You fools! You — you idiots!”

“‘Dognapping!’ Tsk, tsk, tsk. Can you imagine such a thing?”

“Hang the papers! It'll be forgotten tomorrow!”

“So they thought they could outwit Cruella?”

“You idiots! You fools! You imbeciles!”

Ursula Quotes From The Little Mermaid “Life's full of tough choices, isn't it?”

“No more talking, singing. Zip!”

“They weren’t kidding when they called me, well, a witch.”

“Yes I’ve had the odd complaint, but on the whole I’ve been a saint.”

“Don't underestimate the importance of body language.”

“The boss is on a roll.”

“Poor unfortunate souls!”

“Well, it's time Ursula took matters into her own tentacles!”

“So long, lover boy.”

“The waves obey my every whim!”