In recent years, Disney has reimagined its classic films by turning them into live-action reboots. Now, the animated-turned-human favorite 101 Dalmatians is getting the remake treatment again, with a twist: The upcoming Cruella will focus on the original movie's dog-stealing villain and how she became the terrifying character viewers know today. Here's everything to know about Emma Stone's Cruella movie, from its premiere date to details about the plot.

As Disney fans know, this isn't the first time the iconic villain has appeared in a live-action movie. Glenn Close played Cruella de Vil in the 1996 remake of 101 Dalmatians as well as the 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians. But this new movie will exclusively focus on Cruella's fashion-hungry origins.

Stone's turn as the character has been a long time in the making. She was cast in Cruella back in 2016; a first look at her putting a punk-rock spin on the role arrived way back in August 2019. The prequel was originally supposed to hit theaters on Dec. 23, 2020, but was pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will soon be able to enjoy the new movie in all its wildness. But in the meantime, feast your eyes on the first Cruella poster, which debuted on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The new black-and-white promo image leans into the story's edgy, '70s London aesthetic, featuring a close-up of the villainess' face with an anarchist "A" symbol in Stone's name.

One thing is for sure: The movie will introduce the Disney villain as fans have never seen her before. Here's everything known so far about Disney's Cruella:

'Cruella' Cast

Stone will headline the movie, putting her own spin on the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain. She'll be joined by Emma Thompson, who stars as The Baroness, the head of a swanky London fashion house. Paul Walter Hauser will play Horace, one of Cruella's henchmen, with actors Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong, and Jamie Demetriou also appearing.

'Cruella' Plot

During Disney's D23 event back in August 2019, Stone and Thompson promised Cruella would "take us back" to the villain's earlier years and tell her origin story. "It's 1970s, set in London," Stone teased. "It's punk rock."

At the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap on Oct. 10, 2019, Stone added that Cruella will explore what "leads her to where she becomes true greatness."

'Cruella' Premiere Date

After getting delayed in 2020, Cruella is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2021. While Disney has no official plans to release the film on Disney+ right now, there's a chance the movie could also debut on the streamer like the studio's recent releases, Mulan and Soul.

'Cruella' Trailer

Disney announced the teaser trailer for Cruella in a tweet on Tuesday, Feb. 16, with the caption: "Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow." The first trailer is bound to unveil lots of new details about the prequel, so watch this space for more updates about Cruella as they arrive.