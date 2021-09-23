Halloween

The Biggest 2021 Costume Trends That'll Make You The Hallo-Queen Of Halloween

Horse girls, assemble.

By Margaret Blatz
Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s nothing worse than being caught unawares of what you’re going to wear on the costume-filled holiday. As has happened every year before (and will happen every year in the future), there are a ton of new references, trends, and puns that will dominate the 2021 Halloween costume scene. That doesn’t exactly make the choice of what to be any easier, but finding inspiration any- and everywhere can be helpful at the start of your hunt. Knowing that, if you’re looking to make an impression this Halloween, you should definitely try one of these Halloween costume trends out.

While there are plenty of movies and TV shows people will be referencing, like Promising Young Woman, Black Widow, and Cruella, there are also tons of ironic and DIY costumes you can try out this Halloween. If the Belcher kids from Bob’s Burgers can figure out some killer wordplay, you can put together a trendy, punny, in-the-know costume that’ll work in your favor.

This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday, and that means you’re going to have a celebration-filled weekend loaded with costume occasions and trick-or-treat-inspired events. With so many opportunities to see and be seen, you’re definitely going to want to keep a few of these costume ideas up your sleeve. So scroll below to get all of the trendy, Halloween-inspiration you need.

Black Widow Costumes
Women's Deluxe Civil War Black Widow Costume
Halloween Costumes
$85

Choose a costume inspired by the Black Widow movie that debuted in July 2021 — you can go as the assassin queen herself. Halloween Costume’s Black Widow Costume ($85, Halloween Costume) comes with a catsuit, knee pads, wrist cuffs, and a utility belt. Superheroes are the bread and butter of Halloween, so you can’t go wrong with this option.

Promising Young Woman Costume
Plus Size Nurse On Duty Costume
Spicy Lingerie
$57

Add LighintheBox’s Curly Rainbow Bob ($11, LightintheBox) to Spicy Lingerie’s Nurse Costume ($57, Spicy Lingerie) and you’ve got a Promising Young Woman outfit. This was one of the most-talked-about films from the past year, so you’ll have one of the most instantly recognizable costumes out there.

The Four Horsegirls Of The Apocalypse Costume
Plus Size Wild Horses Graphic Tee
Forever 21
$20
$7

To get punny this All Hallows’ Eve, go as one of the four horsegirls of the apocalypse. Between Conquest, Pestilence, Famine, and Death, there are quite a few YouTube makeup tutorials you can find to recreate the classic ideology. Not to mention, horse girls (in general) are experiencing their much-deserved renaissance on TikTok. Once your makeup is set, grab a T-shirt with a horse on it, a flannel, jeans, and whatever else feels right in your horsegirl imagery, and you’re good to go.

Jennifer’s Body Costume
Love Bites Velour Hoodie
Boogzel
$28

Considering all anyone can talk about is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, nothing says “I was the Snowflake Queen two years ago” like a Jennifer’s Body costume. If you want to be a boy killer, all you need is this Love Bites’ Hoodie ($28, Boogzel) and a pair of jeans. Maybe add a little bit of fake blood to really sell the man-eater look.

Olivia Rodrigo Costume
Trickz N' Treatz True Heaven's Cheerleader Costume Set
Dolls Kill
$60

For a costume that says, “Good for me, I look happy and healthy,” you’ll want to wear an Olivia Rodrigo-inspired look. A blue cheerleader costume and a pair of leather gloves will seal the deal on your “good 4 u” look.

The Powerpuff Girls Costume
Miccostumes Women's Blossom Bubbles Buttercup Cosplay Costume
Amazon
$23

With the return of Y2K aesthetics, you should go as a blast from the past and dress as one of The Powerpuff Girls. No matter which of these crime fighters was your favorite, you can team up with two friends to create the whole team.

Your Favorite Food Costume
Cheetos Print Short Tops Shorts Two-Piece Outfit
Uhoodie
$39

Everyone will want to take a bite of you with Uhoodie’s Cheetos Print Two-Piece Outfit ($39, Uhoodie). You may want to take a bag with you just to help ease all of the cravings your costume causes.

Cruella Costume
Adult Cruella Red Ball Dress Plus Size Costume - Disney Cruella
Party City
$80

If this costume doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will. Party City’s Cruella D’Vil Dress ($80, Party City) comes with this trumpet-style gown, an eye mask, and opera-length gloves. It just needs a Cruella Wig ($20, Spirit Halloween).

Winx Club Costume
Velvet Metallic Skirt Set
Lovely Erica
$25

With the Winx Club reboot on everyone’s mind, who could forget the iconic Y2K looks from the original series? Pair this Metallic Skirt Set ($25, Lovely Erica) with a pair of wings, like Julbie’s Green Pixie Wings ($18, Julbie), and you’ll look just like a member of the Winx Club.

Scooby-Doo Costume
Cici Glam Set
Finesse Studio
$65

Finesse Studio’s Cici Glam Set ($65, Finesse Studio) is a modern and funky twist on Daphne from Scooby-Doo’s iconic purple-and-green ‘fit. It comes with a fur-trimmed sweater, halter top, and mini skirt you’ll want to wear far beyond Oct. 31.

There are no tricks, just treats, with these trendy 2021 Halloween costumes.