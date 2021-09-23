Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s nothing worse than being caught unawares of what you’re going to wear on the costume-filled holiday. As has happened every year before (and will happen every year in the future), there are a ton of new references, trends, and puns that will dominate the 2021 Halloween costume scene. That doesn’t exactly make the choice of what to be any easier, but finding inspiration any- and everywhere can be helpful at the start of your hunt. Knowing that, if you’re looking to make an impression this Halloween, you should definitely try one of these Halloween costume trends out.

While there are plenty of movies and TV shows people will be referencing, like Promising Young Woman, Black Widow, and Cruella, there are also tons of ironic and DIY costumes you can try out this Halloween. If the Belcher kids from Bob’s Burgers can figure out some killer wordplay, you can put together a trendy, punny, in-the-know costume that’ll work in your favor.

This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday, and that means you’re going to have a celebration-filled weekend loaded with costume occasions and trick-or-treat-inspired events. With so many opportunities to see and be seen, you’re definitely going to want to keep a few of these costume ideas up your sleeve. So scroll below to get all of the trendy, Halloween-inspiration you need.

01 Black Widow Costumes Women's Deluxe Civil War Black Widow Costume Halloween Costumes $85 See on Halloween Costumes Choose a costume inspired by the Black Widow movie that debuted in July 2021 — you can go as the assassin queen herself. Halloween Costume’s Black Widow Costume ($85, Halloween Costume) comes with a catsuit, knee pads, wrist cuffs, and a utility belt. Superheroes are the bread and butter of Halloween, so you can’t go wrong with this option.

03 The Four Horsegirls Of The Apocalypse Costume Plus Size Wild Horses Graphic Tee Forever 21 $20 $7 See on Forever 21 To get punny this All Hallows’ Eve, go as one of the four horsegirls of the apocalypse. Between Conquest, Pestilence, Famine, and Death, there are quite a few YouTube makeup tutorials you can find to recreate the classic ideology. Not to mention, horse girls (in general) are experiencing their much-deserved renaissance on TikTok. Once your makeup is set, grab a T-shirt with a horse on it, a flannel, jeans, and whatever else feels right in your horsegirl imagery, and you’re good to go.

04 Jennifer’s Body Costume Love Bites Velour Hoodie Boogzel $28 See on Boogzel Considering all anyone can talk about is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, nothing says “I was the Snowflake Queen two years ago” like a Jennifer’s Body costume. If you want to be a boy killer, all you need is this Love Bites’ Hoodie ($28, Boogzel) and a pair of jeans. Maybe add a little bit of fake blood to really sell the man-eater look.

05 Olivia Rodrigo Costume Trickz N' Treatz True Heaven's Cheerleader Costume Set Dolls Kill $60 See on Dolls Kill For a costume that says, “Good for me, I look happy and healthy,” you’ll want to wear an Olivia Rodrigo-inspired look. A blue cheerleader costume and a pair of leather gloves will seal the deal on your “good 4 u” look.

06 The Powerpuff Girls Costume Miccostumes Women's Blossom Bubbles Buttercup Cosplay Costume Amazon $23 See on Amazon With the return of Y2K aesthetics, you should go as a blast from the past and dress as one of The Powerpuff Girls. No matter which of these crime fighters was your favorite, you can team up with two friends to create the whole team.

There are no tricks, just treats, with these trendy 2021 Halloween costumes.