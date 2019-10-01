Well, it's officially Halloween season. It's time to embrace all things spooky, scary, and pumpkin-filled. As a kid, Halloween may have meant dressing up as your favorite cartoon character, going trick-or-treating with your best friends in the neighborhood, and eating all the candy. Now that trick-or-treating may be out of the question, there are still exciting things about Halloween you still love as an adult.

I have grown to love Halloween more and more the older I get. It's now my favorite holiday, and October has become my month to shine. Once I begrudgingly stopped trick-or-treating in my neighborhood, I started to realize there was actually an entire world of Halloween fun waiting for me to enjoy. Of course, I still love to partake in some of the same seasonal traditions I've been doing since I was a kid. (And there are new things I add to the list every year too.)

There is no age limit on fun, and if you're also a Hallow-queen who can't want to celebrate 31 days of October, you're probably looking forward to these seven things on your to-do list as we speak. Grab your Pumpkin Spice Latte, gather your coven of witches, and have the best Halloween ever.

1. Coming Up With The Coolest Costumes For Parties Shutterstock At every age and every stage, dressing up for Halloween will never go out of style. The costumes may have changed, but you're really just the same kid who couldn't wait to dress up in their Halloween best on Oct. 31. Though, instead of trick-or-treating, you're wearing it to every Halloween party you get invited to. It has (and will always be) your number one priority to put together a costume that's awesome and will have everyone complimenting you all night long. Now it's all about snapping an epic 'Gram.

2. The Treats May Have Changed, But You're Never Too Old To Enjoy Them Seasonal sweets will always be a must. You still love the candy, no matter how old you are. But at this stage of your life, you can take things into your own hands. You have a Pinterest board filled with Halloween treats to prove it.

3. Visiting A Pumpkin Patch With Your Besties For The Perfect Pics Pumpkin or sunflower patches aren't just for kids. Gather up your besties and find a nearby farm for a pumpkin patch day. Make sure to snap cute selfies with your finds, and then take your pumpkins home to carve, paint, or bake delicious treats with.

4. Singing The "Monster Mash," And The Dance Moves Keep Getting Better Shutterstock Everyone needs a Halloween playlist filled with all the classic spooky tunes like "Thriller" and "I Put A Spell On You." The "Monster Mash" by Bobby Pickett gets my friends and I excited whenever it comes on at a party. We will stop whatever we're doing and dance to it, because that's still the rule.

5. Watching 'Hocus Pocus' Over And Over Again There are some movies you can watch over and over again without getting sick of. Hocus Pocus is one of those films. When October rolls around, I'm watching that movie nonstop. Of course, there are other classics on the agenda as well like Halloweentown, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Addams Family, but Hocus Pocus is the ultimate Halloween movie. Luckily, 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform is playing it nonstop on Oct. 31, so I can just sit on my couch all day if I want.

6. Creeping It Real With All Things Spooky Halloween is the only time when it's chill to see monsters, ghosts, and goblins walking around. In my 20s, I definitely enjoy all things spooky more and more. Bring on the haunted hayrides and terror mazes. I'm also the first person to say "yes" to going to see new horror movies that come out in theaters.