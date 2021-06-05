A Cruella Sequel Is Already In The Works, So Hide Your Dogs

Disney stans are getting even more devilish, punk rock-inspired fun. If you saw Disney’s Cruella, you know by now that ending left things open for more. After its May 28 debut, fans were already calling for a sequel. Thankfully, your calls were heard because, after just two weekends in theaters, The Hollywood Reporter learned there’s already a sequel in the works. As you’re waiting for all the upcoming deets, here’s what to know about Cruella 2 so far, including its release date, cast, trailer, and more.

Following Cruella’s anticipated release, fans noticed the end of the film left a lot in question. Although the film could remain as a standalone prequel, the way Cruella ends feels intentional. Estella fakes her death and becomes her badass punk rock alter ego Cruella full-time after she puts Baroness von Hellman (aka her evil biological mother) in prison for murder. Then, fans see her overtake the Baroness’ estate. The story could end there, but fans had so many questions. How did Cruella turn evil? What will happen to the Baroness? What was with that mid-credits scene?

The mid-credits scene is a significant clue that the flick was meant to leave the story open for a sequel. ICYMI, it’s revealed Cruella gifted the Dalmatian pups Pongo and Perdita to Roger and Anita—which begs for more explanation as a tie-in to the original 101 Dalmatians plot. Luckily for fans, there will likely be plenty of explanation in the future since a Cruella 2 is officially in the works.

Release Date

On Friday, June 4, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the studio behind the first Cruella flick is already working on a sequel. Unfortunately, it’s in the early stages of development, so there aren’t many specifics yet. That means there’s no release date at the moment, and there likely won’t be one for quite some time.

However, Screen Rant points out the earliest timeline could be a 2023 release, considering the process of production. Getting big-name stars on the schedule could also affect this timeline. For example, the second Maleficent flick, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, was released in 2019 — five years after the first Maleficent film premiered in 2014.

With that in mind, you probably won’t see Cruella 2 premiere in 2022, but here’s to hoping the studio works fast, so a 2023 release is on the table.

Cast

Cruella 2 just wouldn’t be the same without Emma Stone in the starring role. THR reports it’s expected she will return, along with Cruella director Craig Gillespie and the screenwriter Tony McNamara.

As for the rest of the cast, though, nothing has been confirmed. A lot of fans want to see the return of the Baroness (played by Emma Thompson), and you can probably expect Cruella’s henchmen Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser) to reprise their roles. Artie (John McCrea) and Hellman family valet John (Mark Strong) also seem likely to return for the sequel, given how the first movie ended.

Thankfully, both Stone and Thompson said they’d love to do a sequel in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes on May 24 — pitching a Godfather Part II-esque sequel, which would switch between the Baroness’ perspective and Cruella’s descent into evil. Hopefully, that means fans will get the two actors on screen for a reprise of their roles.

The mid-credits scene with Roger and Anita may also hint that Cruella actors Kayvan Novak (Roger) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Anita) will return.

Trailer

Since Cruella 2 is still in the early stages, there is no trailer as of publication.

Plot

There’s no news about the plot of Cruella 2, but fans can likely expect it to pick up where Cruella left off. Hopefully, it’ll offer more insight into how Cruella became the evil villain fans of the 101 Dalmatians franchise know and love while giving us more of that Dalmatian loathing and fashionista vibes Stone delivered in the first flick.

Although it’ll likely be a while before Cruella 2 premieres, Disney stans have a lot to look forward to, including other live-action flicks like The Little Mermaid, which premieres in July 2021. Until more news about Cruella 2 hits, though, you can stream the original on Disney+ and wait patiently for updates, darling.