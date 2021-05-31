A movie as dark and twisted as Cruella of course had to have an equally badass soundtrack to go along with it. Throughout the film, fans heard so many classic hits, from “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and “One Way or Another” by Blondie, to "Stone Cold Crazy" by Queen and "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash. Florence + The Machine also recorded an original song for the movie called “Call Me Cruella” that serves as the titular villain’s theme song. If you haven’t listened to it already, check out the Cruella movie soundtrack, because it’s stacked with all your favorite artists.

Cruella, which tells the origin story of the iconic villain Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) from 101 Dalmatians, premiered on Disney+ on Friday, May 28. The movie reveals that the infamous dognapper started off as an orphaned girl named Estella who dreamed of one day becoming a fashion designer. She eventually gets a job working with her idol, Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), who is London’s top designer. However, Estella soon learns that Baroness is not the person she thought she was and it turns out she’s been hiding a big secret all along. The conflict that follows results in Estella adopting the name Cruella. From there, everything turns into chaos.

The movie takes place during London’s 1970s punk rock scene, so that’s why the Cruella movie soundtrack features so many throwback rock songs. “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine is a standout track because it perfectly describes Cruella with lyrics like, “And I tried to be sweet, I tried to be kind/ But I feel much better now that I'm out of my mind.” Check out the lyric video for the song below.

The Cruella movie soundtrack also features a number of other amazing artists, like Supertramp, Ike and Tina Turner, Georgia Gibbs, and more. The playlist below includes every song on the official soundtrack, as well as other tracks included in the movie. Check it out.

The movie soundtrack will live on forever, just like Cruella herself.