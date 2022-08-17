Megan Thee Stallion Proved She's Incomparable On The New Song “Her”

Sonically, this summer has seen artists channeling main character energy over house-inspired synths. From Drake’s pulsing Honestly, Nevermind album to Beyoncé’s rhythmic Renaissance record, the mainstream resurgence of this infectious genre is the highlight of the season. Another artist to put their stamp on house music is Megan Thee Stallion. She annihilated the sound on her latest single, “Her.” The track, which is off her hot new album, Traumazine, finds the rapper at her best: slickly reminding listeners that she’s that girl.

The bass-pumping track begins with Megan gassing herself up, as she should. She’s a global ambassador for Revlon, after all. She kicks in the door with the first verse, shunning any negative criticism thrown her way. “Just the other day, I heard a ho say / Matter of fact, what could a ho say? / With a face like this and a b*tch this paid / Sh*t, what could a ho say?” Megan coolly raps.

Throughout the verse, she elevates her greatness, even noting that her presence is compelling enough to leave everyone’s jaw on the floor. Megan then plunges into the chorus by repeatedly stating that this is her universe. “I'm her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her / She, she, she, she, she, she, she / Take a pic, it’s me, me, me, me, me, me, me,” she sings.

Though the lyrics are simple, the rapper’s charismatic delivery accentuates the track’s throbbing production in the grooviest way. Seriously, there’s no way you can listen to this rightfully boastful number without belting the chorus.

Megan’s unbothered energy continues to reign in the second and third verses. She easily bounces between several flows, which only add layers of intrigue and greatness to the track. In the second verse, she calls out haters trying to replicate her aura. “Hoes must’ve just seen me and they playin’ catch-up / B*tches lookin’ like lil’ Megans playin’ dress-up,” she hotly rapped. Don’t forget that she’s the Hot Girl coach, and that energy can’t be mimicked.

Megan doubled down on her haters, tauntingly inviting them to continue speaking on her. Why? That attention, whether good or bad, only adds more zeros to her bank account.

This is solidified in her instantly iconic closing lyrics. “To everybody hatin’, y’all can suck this cl*t / ‘Cause the hate campaign ain’t workin’ at all / I ain’t Jack or Jill, b*tch, I ain’t gon’ fall,” she confidently boasts. Absolutely.

To round out the single’s release, Megan dropped a music video for “Her” on Aug. 15. Directed by Grammy-nominated director Colin Tilley, the black-and-white hued video features the performer flexing vogue-inspired choreography alongside multiple clones of herself. We love to see it.

Check out the full lyrics for “Her” below via Genius.

Intro

I don't care if these b*tches don't like me

‘Cause, like, I'm pretty as f*ck

Verse 1

Just the other day, I heard a ho say

Matter of fact, what could a ho say?

With a face like this and a b*tch this paid

Sh*t, what could a ho say?

The bag so expensive, my p*ssy came with it

Body so nice, they be sayin’, “Who did it?”

But everything natural, actual, factual

Prissy in the streets, but I f*ck like an animal

All you hoes know who the f*ck I am

From your boyfriend down to my Instagram

To all them busted-*ss hoes that you kiki with

I bet your jaw drop if you ever see me, b*tch

Chorus

I'm her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her

She, she, she, she, she, she, she

Take a pic, it’s me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Tell your friends this her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her (Ah)

Verse 2

B*tch, you do you and whatever that is, I’ma do it better

Hoes must’ve just seen me and they playin’ catch-up

B*tches lookin' like lil’ Megans playin’ dress-up

Would I ever spin the block on a n*gga? Never

I don’t even wear an outfit twice, dead ‘em

Any b*tch got a problem? Probably never met ‘em

Tell a hater kiss both cheeks, ciao, bella

But I’m used to the chatter, ‘cause

Chorus

I'm her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her

She, she, she, she, she, she, she

Take a pic, it's me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Tell your friends this her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her (Ah)

Verse 3

All this hate givin’ me a pretty face

I eat hate, that’s why I ain't got a waist

The more hoes hatin’, more money I’ma make

And the more n*ggas talk, more n*ggas want a taste

‘Cause I’m the most sickenin’, hoes so f*ckin’ sick of me

No matter what they do or say, it ain't no gettin’ rid of me

I come in every room and draw attention like a centerpiece

Steppin’ for a long time, movin’ like a centipede

I ain't scared of sh*t, man or a b*tch

To everybody hatin’, y'all can suck this cl*t

‘Cause the hate campaign ain’t workin’ at all

I ain’t Jack or Jill, b*tch, I ain't gon’ fall

Chorus

I'm her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her

She, she, she, she, she, she, she

Take a pic, it's me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Tell your friends this her, her, her, her, her, her, her, her (Ah)