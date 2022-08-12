These Memes About Meg Thee Stallion's Early Album Drop Are Everything

Now, no summer would be complete without a bop from the official H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion. In the early hours of Aug. 12, the rapper released her new album, Traumazine. Though the album’s rollout happened a bit quicker than even she anticipated, Megan has teased about the long-awaited project since the beginning of the summer. In late May, she excitedly revealed to Billboard that the album was about “95% done.” Since that announcement, she’s kept quiet about any additional details concerning the album, which only built anticipation around what direction she’d take for the project. Now, the record is officially here, and the Hotties are absolutely obsessed.

On Aug. 9, Megan steadied her fans thirst for Traumazine by releasing a rather ominous trailer for the upcoming album. In the 19-second visual, Megan struts down the aisle of a rainy funeral in an all-black attire, placing a single rose on a casket. All the while, chilling piano chords from “Southside” by Houston rap veteran, Lil Keke, strum in the background. Suddenly, as the piano chords swell, Megan swaps out her previous attire for an all-white ensemble. The somber clip ends with the rapper menacingly looking into the camera before Traumazine rolls across the screen.

She then took to Twitter on Aug. 11, where she revealed the riveting tracklist for the album, which includes her previous singles “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa and the Future-assisted “Pressurelicious.” The album also totes features from artists such as Key Glock, Lucky Daye, Latto, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Keke, and Big Pokey. Talk about a star-studded lineup.

When Meg dropped the track list, she also mentioned that it had leaked to the public, along with the cover art and part of a song. Because of that, she announced Traumazine would be out on Aug. 12, earlier than she was planning.

Compared to the energetic rollout for her debut album, Good News, the tone for this era is quite dark. However, the tone isn’t too surprising, being that Megan hinted the album would be an emotional rollercoaster ride. In a June 15 cover story for Rolling Stone, she told the publication she wants to take listeners “through so many different emotions.”

“At first you was twerking, now you might be crying,” she said in the interview. “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.’”

Upon Traumazine’s release, listeners flocked to Twitter and pulled out all the hilarious memes to capture their thoughts on the record. See the greatest (and honestly, relatable) reactions from Megan’s newest album, below.