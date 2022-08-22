The Game of Thrones universe is officially back, and it brought even more confusing family lineage along with it. The new prequel series House of the Dragon rewinds the clock nearly two centuries back to when the Targaryens were thriving as the dragon-riding rulers of Westeros. Well, “thriving” may be a strong word, considering they’re all at each other’s throats, but hey — that’s Westeros for ya! Although the spinoff is eons removed from the events of Game of Thrones, it’s still connected to the characters in the original show in a very powerful way: by blood. Our new protagonist Rhaenyra Targaryen is actually an ancestor of both Daenerys’ and Jon Snow’s, so let’s get into how they are related.

To fully understand how the characters in House of the Dragon are related to Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, you first need to remember how Dany and Jon are themselves related. Ahead of Game of Thrones’ final season, Jon discovered his real name was actually Aegon Targaryen. He learned he was the son of Daenerys’ brother Rhaegar, making Dany his aunt. Obviously, we would assume a reveal like that would complicate their romance, but in Westeros, incest just isn’t a big deal.

OK, now to Rhaenyra’s connection to the auntie-nephew lovers. Rhaenyra Targaryen is at the center of House of the Dragon, a young royal with a claim to the Iron Throne in a time when the realm’s next ruler is more unclear than ever. Rhaenyra will probably remind viewers a lot of her equally ambitious descendent Dany. Specifically, Rhaenyra is Daenerys’ great-great-great-great-great-great-grandmother (yes, that’s six “greats”), which also makes her Jon Snow’s (AKA Aegon Targaryen’s) seven-times great-grandmother, since he’s one generation beneath his aunt Daenerys.

Spoiler alert: Explaining the Targaryen family tree may give away some future plot points in House of the Dragon, so if you want to stay totally in the dark, don’t read on.

Rhaenyra isn’t the only notable House of the Dragon character Dany and Jon are related to. The two Game of Thrones firestarters are also direct descendants of Rhaenyra’s uncle Daemon Targaryen. Yeah, remember before when I said incest was no big deal in Westeros? Well, that’s especially true for the Targaryens. Amid all the conflict over the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra struck up a romance with her scheming uncle Daemon and they had two sons together: Aegon III and Viserys II. Dany and Jon both descend from Viserys II’s line, several generations down. If you need help visualizing the connection, this fan-made Targaryen family tree is a big help.

It’s important to keep in mind that the Game of Thrones TV series made several changes from the books, so House of the Dragon may also rewrite the book saga’s history a bit as well. Still, the show already seems to be laying the groundwork for Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship, which is what eventually gives birth to both Daenerys and Jon Snow, so it looks like that connection will translate from book to screen. Plus, it’s impossible not to see Daenerys’ same fiery spirit in Rhaenyra. You know what they say: like six-times-great-grandmother, like six-times-great-granddaughter.

