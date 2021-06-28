George R. R. Martin Threw Subtle Shade At The Game Of Thrones Series Finale

When Game of Thrones took off in 2011, the planned seven-book series was already over halfway written. Books 1-4 were on the shelves, and Book 5, A Dance With Dragons, was slated to arrive that summer. Even with his famed slow pace, it seemed reasonable author George R. R. Martin would finish the last two novels before the show ran out of material. But that didn’t happen. At the time, everyone involved insisted it was fine, but now Martin says he regrets letting Game Of Thrones go past his books.

The irony was that fans knew, even before Game of Thrones debuted, that martin was a slow writer. Though the initial three novels arrived in quick succession, there was a five-year wait for Book 4. Moreover, that book was half of what Martin planned for the installment, missing a swath of significant characters. Though some hoped having a show on his tale would increase Martin’s speed, producing a series that kept just ahead of the on-screen adaptation, a la Harry Potter, it wasn’t to be. By the time Season 5 rolled around, it was glaringly evident that the show would pass Martin.

But by that time, the show had made significant changes to the story as well. For example, Lady Stoneheart was cut. Characters like Ser Barristan were dead on the screen and alive on the page. On his Not-A-Blog, Martin would tell fans that the show was going it’s way, and he was going his.

But even so, Martin regrets not putting his foot down, either on the gas for his own writing or forcing the show to slow it down to keep ahead. Speaking to PBS’s WTTW in Chicago, Martin admits, “Looking back, I wish I’d stayed ahead of the books.”

“I had four books already in print, and the fifth one came out just as the series was starting in 2011. I had a five-book head-start, and these are gigantic books, as you know.” Martin went on, “I never thought they would catch up with me, but they did. They caught up with me and passed me.”

Martin says he’s still working on Book 6, The Winds of Winter, as the ten-year anniversary of Book 5’s release arrives in July of 2021. And the ending is still “somewhat” different than the TV series, and he’s looking forward to rewriting the end to be something more satisfying for fans. “You’ll see my ending when that comes out.”

Meanwhile, filming for Game of Thrones’ first spinoff, House of the Dragon, is underway. The new series is expected in 2022 on HBO and HBO Max.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are streaming on HBO Max.