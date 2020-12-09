The end of HBO's Game of Thrones was never going to be the end of the story. The series' wild popularity more or less ensured there would be a spinoff no matter how controversially the show ended. HBO execs took care in testing different ideas, with five scripts solicited and an entire pilot made and scrapped before deciding on which direction to go. The resulting series, House Of The Dragon, will begin filming in 2021. Ahead of this, HBO has already released a few tidbits of what fans can expect from the new show.

From the beginning, George R.R. Martin insisted any spin-off would not be a sequel. It had to come from earlier in history, though exactly where to set a prequel was not easy. Martin has backfilled tons of history and world-building for Westeros, with details that stretched as far back as 10,000 years before the current day, in the "Age of Heroes."

The initial show put to pilot focused on that very far back period, but when it was spiked in favor of House of the Dragon, it was not clear where the new show would focus. The title pointed to the 300-year reign of the Targaryen dragon lords, but a lot happened during that period too. There's the original conquest, the Targaryen Civil War, and the Mad King years, which led to Robert's Rebellion. But though these were the most obvious choices, there was no guarantee any of them would make the cut.

'House Of The Dragon' Teaser When HBO announced the Great GoT Spinoff Showdown winner in 2019, it did so with a teaser. The above clip doesn't give much away about House of the Dragon, other than it promises a new period in Westerosi history and a time of dragons. But it did direct fans to the source the show will pull from — George R.R. Martin's first volume of his history of the Targaryen reign, Fire & Blood.

'House Of The Dragon' Cast Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images HBO hasn't revealed much in casting for the new series, other than the main lead. In October of 2020, HBO announced Paddy Considine (The Bourne Franchise) had been cast in the first significant role for House of the Dragon. Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, whose reign spanned from 103-129 AC. Viserys was a wise ruler, but his love for his family blinded him to their ambitions. His later years set up the events that would eventually lead to the Westerosi Civil War.

'House Of The Dragon' Plot Details HBO Considine's casting was not only a reveal of who would lead the new series. It also anchored the where and when of the story. Fire & Blood's first volume begins with the arrival of Aegon and his conquest of Westeros. The book covers the reign of the first seven Targaryens kings, from Aegon I taking control in 3 BC through Aegon III in 157 AC. That's 160 years of Westerosi history the show could have chosen to cover. With the reveal that the series will start with Viserys and an older Viserys in his 40s who has already remarried at that, the show confirmed it would focus exclusively on the Targaryen Civil War years and tell the story of the Dance of Dragons.

'House Of The Dragon' Theories HBO Even though the series has anchored itself in a specific era, there are still tons of questions about what will be included. For instance, the Starks retreated to the North after kneeling to the Dragonlords. But the family is well-loved by fans and the heart of the Game of Thrones series. Will the new show leave them out? How about the Lannisters? The Targaryen intermarrying means families like theirs are unable to gain a foothold of power. Will the show include them scheming from the sidelines?