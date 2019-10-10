It's no secret that Mean Girls is one of the most quotable movies out there. For my friends and I — and I'm sure every other millennial — this iconic movie is a joy to watch year-round. There are quotes that can apply to pretty much every situation under the sun: "You go, Glen Coco!" is perfect for whenever your friend does something awesome, while "That's why her hair is so big." can be prime for post-hair appointment #content (see also: “Is that your natural hair color?”). Plus, who could forget the iconic “You can’t sit with us!” to caption your BFF prom pics? But what you might not know is that there are a ton of Mean Girls quotes for Halloween Instagram captions that are totally grool. After all, Mean Girls is basically a Halloween movie, right? There are costumes, candy, and evil witches, which is really all you need for a Halloween flick.

Some of the movie's most notable quotes, like "On Wednesdays, we wear pink!" and "That is so fetch,” are perfect to accompany all of the Halloween snaps that you’ll end up posting on Instagram. Plus, there are the few quotes from the movie that are actually about Halloween (like "I'm a mouse. Duh.") that would work as well. Regardless of what your costume may be, you'll be sure to find a quote from this incredible movie that completely epitomizes how stoked you are for Halloween. And even if the quote doesn’t totally match your costume, whoever gets the reference is going to give your post some love this year.

Read on for some Mean Girls quotes that will work as your Instagram captions for Halloween (because your costume is definitely going to be so fetch).

Paramount Pictures

For You And Your Squad

"On Wednesdays we wear pink!" (Feel free to change this one to any day of the week Halloween falls on.)

“You can’t sit with us.”

If You're Wearing A Wig

"Nice wig, Janis. What's it made of?"

"My grandma takes her wig off when she's drunk."

If You're In A Roman Empire-Inspired Costume

"Why should Caesar just get to stomp around like a giant while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet?"

If You're Dressed Up As An Athlete

"You're wearing sweatpants. It's Monday." (Feel free to change this one to any day of the week Halloween falls on.)

"You're wearing sweatpants. It's Monday." (Feel free to change this one to any day of the week Halloween falls on.)

For Pics Of Your Halloween Party Snacks

"Do you wanna do something fun? Wanna go to Taco Bell?"

“Is butter a carb?”

If You're Dressed Up As Something Spooky

"'Why are you dressed so scary?' 'It's Halloween.'"

If You're Dressed Up As Regina George

"Whatever. I’m getting cheese fries."

"Oh my God, I love your skirt! Where did you get it?"

Paramount Picture Studios

If You're Dressed Up As A Mouse

"I'm a mouse. Duh." (Feel free to use with any other animal costume.)

If You're Wearing A Zombie Or Mummy Costume

"I have really bad breath in the morning."

If Your Costume Character Is A "Cool Mom" (Like Lorelai Gilmore From Gilmore Girls Or Helen Parr, AKA Elastigirl From The Incredibles)

"I'm not like a *regular* mom, I'm a *cool* mom."

If You're Dressed Up As An Alien

"I love her. She's like a Martian!"

If You're Dressed Up Like One Of The Plastics

"Cold, shiny, hard, plastic."

For Any Cute Pics Of You In Your Costume

"That is so fetch."

"Grool."

“On October 3(1st) he asked me what day it was.”

“So you agree. You think you’re really pretty.”

“Boo, you wh*re.”

“It’s not my fault you’re, like, in love with me or something!”

“One time she punched me in the face. It was awesome.”

“Anyone see my army pants and flip flops?”

“I want my pink shirt back!”

“I’m sorry that people are so jealous of me…”

“That’s just like, the rules of feminism”

“Your face smells like peppermint.”